Friday, May 6

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon vs. Corban, Klamath Falls, 11:30 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Umatilla at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Elgin/Imbler (2), 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, La Grande, Powder Valley, Union, Joseph at Baker Invitational, 10 a.m.

Enterprise at Grant Union Invitational, noon

Saturday, May 7

PREP BASEBALL

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake at Union/Cove (2), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Eastern Oregon at Linfield Open, McMinnville Oregon, 10 a.m.

Eastern Oregon at Portland Twilight, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

PREP BASEBALL

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Weston-McEwen (2), 3 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Union/Cove, 4 p.m.

PREP TENNIS

Four Rivers at La Grande, 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

PREP SOFTBALL

Pendleton/Griswold at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 13

PREP BASEBALL

Nyssa at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Nyssa at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Heppner/Ione at Union/Cove (2), 2 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Union, Enterprise at 2A District 5 Championship, Weston-McEwen, 11 a.m.

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Powder Valley, Joseph at 1A Special District 4, Baker High School, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Outdoor Championships, Ashland, all day

Saturday, May 14

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Outdoor Championships, Ashland, all day

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Eastern Oregon Blue & Gold spring game, 6 p.m.

