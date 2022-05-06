Friday, May 6
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Eastern Oregon vs. Corban, Klamath Falls, 11:30 a.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Umatilla at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Elgin/Imbler (2), 2 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Cove, Elgin, Imbler, La Grande, Powder Valley, Union, Joseph at Baker Invitational, 10 a.m.
Enterprise at Grant Union Invitational, noon
Saturday, May 7
Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake at Union/Cove (2), 11 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Eastern Oregon at Linfield Open, McMinnville Oregon, 10 a.m.
Eastern Oregon at Portland Twilight, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10
Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Weston-McEwen (2), 3 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Union/Cove, 4 p.m.
PREP TENNIS
Four Rivers at La Grande, 3 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
Pendleton/Griswold at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Nyssa at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.
Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.
Heppner/Ione at Union/Cove (2), 2 p.m.
Union, Enterprise at 2A District 5 Championship, Weston-McEwen, 11 a.m.
Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Powder Valley, Joseph at 1A Special District 4, Baker High School, 1 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Outdoor Championships, Ashland, all day
Saturday, May 14
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Eastern Oregon Blue & Gold spring game, 6 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Would you like to receive our breaking news?
Would you like to receive our news updates?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.