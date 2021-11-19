On the slate: Saturday, Nov. 20-Saturday, Nov. 27 The Observer Nov 19, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Nov. 20PREP FOOTBALLPowder Valley vs. St. Paul, Class 1A semifinals, Caldera High School, Bend, 6 p.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLNAIA National TournamentColumbia International at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon vs. Montana Western, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 21Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterCOLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLINGEastern Oregon at Spokane Open, Spokane, Washington, TBACOLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLINGEastern Oregon at Spokane Open, Spokane, Washington, TBACOLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at Menlo College, 1 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon vs. Rocky Mountain, Best Western Inn and Suites Classic, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section +2 Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma accepts invitation to Senior Bowl +3 Staff picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Wazzu and five more Pac-12 matchups +4 Arizona-Wazzu storylines: On Michael Wiley’s persistence, a rising receiver and new helmet stickers Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
