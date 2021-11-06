On the slate: Saturday, Nov. 6-Saturday, Nov. 13 The Observer Nov 6, 2021 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On the slateSaturday, Nov. 6COLLEGE FOOTBALLEastern Oregon at College of Idaho, noonCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 5 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLINGSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLINGSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERLa Grande at Woodburn, 2 p.m.PREP CROSS-COUNTRYUnion/Cove, Wallowa Valley qualifiers at 3A/2A/1A State Championships, Lane Community College, 10 a.m.La Grande qualifiers at 4A State Championships, Lane Community College, 11:45 a.m.Sunday, Nov. 7COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLINGEOU at Mountaineer Open, La Grande, 9 a.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterCOLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLINGEastern Oregon at Mountaineer Open, La Grande, 9 a.m.Tuesday, Nov. 9COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament, TBACOLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament, TBACOLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament, TBACOLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at Idaho State, exhibition, 6 p.m.Friday, Nov. 12COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon vs. Rocky Mountain College, LC Women’s Basketball Tournament, Lewiston, Idaho, 1 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 13COLLEGE FOOTBALLSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Steven M. Sipple: No reason to mince words, Martinez becomes polarizing topic among fans Life in the Red: Talkin' cranes and Nebraska's $155 million facilities project Red Zone podcast: Thoughts on transfers, the Rutgers matchup and picks Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
