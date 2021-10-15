Saturday, Oct. 16

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon at Walla Walla, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY

Eastern Oregon at LC State Warrior Invitational, 10 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Griswold, Nixyaawii at Joseph, 10 a.m.

Nixyaawii, Griswold at Wallowa, 10 a.m.

Pine Eagle at Elgin, noon

Grant Union, Pilot Rock at Enterprise, Noon

Imbler at Cove, 1 p.m.

Union at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Elgin at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Union at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

La Grande at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

PREP BOYS SOCCER

McLoughlin at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

PREP FOOTBALL

Ontario at La Grande, 7 p.m.

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

Imbler, Elgin, Union/Cove at Gold Rush Run-Grant Union, 7th Street Complex, John Day, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Warner Pacific at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at UC Merced, 5 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Adrian at Union, 7 p.m.

Imbler at Dufur, 7 p.m.

Crane at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Cove, 7 p.m.

Elgin at Wallowa, 7 p.m.

Enterprise at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, 7 p.m.

