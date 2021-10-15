On the slate: Saturday, Oct. 16-Friday, Oct. 22 The Observer Davis Carbaugh Author email Oct 15, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Oct. 16COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Walla Walla, 8 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCERSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCERSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRYEastern Oregon at LC State Warrior Invitational, 10 a.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLGriswold, Nixyaawii at Joseph, 10 a.m.Nixyaawii, Griswold at Wallowa, 10 a.m.Pine Eagle at Elgin, noonGrant Union, Pilot Rock at Enterprise, NoonImbler at Cove, 1 p.m.Union at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.Monday, Oct. 18PREP VOLLEYBALLElgin at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 19COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLCollege of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLUnion at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5 p.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterLa Grande at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 20PREP BOYS SOCCERMcLoughlin at La Grande, 5 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 21PREP FOOTBALLOntario at La Grande, 7 p.m.PREP CROSS-COUNTRYImbler, Elgin, Union/Cove at Gold Rush Run-Grant Union, 7th Street Complex, John Day, 4 p.m.Friday, Oct. 22COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWarner Pacific at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCERCarroll College at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCERCarroll College at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at UC Merced, 5 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLAdrian at Union, 7 p.m.Imbler at Dufur, 7 p.m.Crane at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.Ione/Arlington at Cove, 7 p.m.Elgin at Wallowa, 7 p.m.Enterprise at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, 7 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Davis Carbaugh Author email Follow Davis Carbaugh Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section For ageless Marcedes Lewis, contributions to Packers — blocking, catching, leading — about ‘not wasting a gift’ Red Report: Husker OC Matt Lubick talks playcalling and adjustments; Castro-Walker's dark shades and big impact +2 Khalil Tate talks about crushing Colorado, the NCAA's NIL rules and preparing for the pros Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.