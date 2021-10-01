On the slate

All times PDT

Saturday, Oct. 2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY

Eastern Oregon at 46th Charles Bowles Invitational, Salem, 11 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Pine Eagle at Cove, 2 p.m.

Pilot Rock, Enterprise at Grant Union, 2 p.m.

Griswold at Imbler, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Baker/Powder Valley at Payette, Idaho, 11:30 a.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

La Grande at Fruitland, Idaho, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Elgin at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Enterprise at Cove, 5 p.m.

Wallowa at Joseph, 5 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

La Grande at Ontario, 2 p.m.

Baker/Powder Valley at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

PREP BOYS SOCCER

McLoughlin at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Ontario at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Stanfield at Union, 5 p.m.

Cove at Griswold, 5 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}Friday, Oct. 8

{p dir=”ltr”}COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

{p dir=”ltr”}Eastern Oregon at Corban, 7 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

{p dir=”ltr”}Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, noon

{p dir=”ltr”}COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

{p dir=”ltr”}Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, 2:30 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}PREP FOOTBALL

{p dir=”ltr”}Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Imbler, 2 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}Cove at Adrian, 6 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}La Grande at Nyssa/Harper Charter, 6 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}Powder Valley at Union, 7 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}Elgin at Enterprise, 7 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}Huntington at Joseph, 7 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}Wallowa at Crane, 1 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}PREP VOLLEYBALL

{p dir=”ltr”}Imbler at Powder Valley, 4 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}Cove at Adrian, 4:30 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}Elgin at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

{p dir=”ltr”}La Grande, Baker/Powder Valley, Imbler, Union/Cove, Elgin at Tiger Invite, TBA

{p dir=”ltr”}Saturday, Oct. 9

{p dir=”ltr”}COLLEGE FOOTBALL

{p dir=”ltr”}Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

{p dir=”ltr”}Eastern Oregon at Bushnell, 5 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

{p dir=”ltr”}Eastern Oregon at Providence, 12 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

{p dir=”ltr”}Eastern Oregon at Providence, 2:30 p.m.

{p dir=”ltr”}PREP VOLLEYBALL

{p dir=”ltr”}Powder Valley at Clash of Classification, Powder Valley High School, TBA

{p dir=”ltr”}La Grande at Seaside Tournament, TBA

{p dir=”ltr”}Enterprise, Heppner at Union, noon

