On the slate
All times PDT
Saturday, Oct. 2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
Eastern Oregon at 46th Charles Bowles Invitational, Salem, 11 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Pine Eagle at Cove, 2 p.m.
Pilot Rock, Enterprise at Grant Union, 2 p.m.
Griswold at Imbler, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Baker/Powder Valley at Payette, Idaho, 11:30 a.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
La Grande at Fruitland, Idaho, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Elgin at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.
Enterprise at Cove, 5 p.m.
Wallowa at Joseph, 5 p.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
La Grande at Ontario, 2 p.m.
Baker/Powder Valley at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
PREP BOYS SOCCER
McLoughlin at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.
Ontario at La Grande, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Stanfield at Union, 5 p.m.
Cove at Griswold, 5 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}Friday, Oct. 8
{p dir=”ltr”}COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
{p dir=”ltr”}Eastern Oregon at Corban, 7 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
{p dir=”ltr”}Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, noon
{p dir=”ltr”}COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
{p dir=”ltr”}Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, 2:30 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}PREP FOOTBALL
{p dir=”ltr”}Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Imbler, 2 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}Cove at Adrian, 6 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}La Grande at Nyssa/Harper Charter, 6 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}Powder Valley at Union, 7 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}Elgin at Enterprise, 7 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}Huntington at Joseph, 7 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}Wallowa at Crane, 1 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}PREP VOLLEYBALL
{p dir=”ltr”}Imbler at Powder Valley, 4 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}Cove at Adrian, 4:30 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}Elgin at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
{p dir=”ltr”}La Grande, Baker/Powder Valley, Imbler, Union/Cove, Elgin at Tiger Invite, TBA
{p dir=”ltr”}Saturday, Oct. 9
{p dir=”ltr”}COLLEGE FOOTBALL
{p dir=”ltr”}Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
{p dir=”ltr”}Eastern Oregon at Bushnell, 5 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
{p dir=”ltr”}Eastern Oregon at Providence, 12 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
{p dir=”ltr”}Eastern Oregon at Providence, 2:30 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}PREP VOLLEYBALL
{p dir=”ltr”}Powder Valley at Clash of Classification, Powder Valley High School, TBA
{p dir=”ltr”}La Grande at Seaside Tournament, TBA
{p dir=”ltr”}Enterprise, Heppner at Union, noon
