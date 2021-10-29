On the slate

Saturday, Oct. 30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Carroll College at EOU, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 12:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Montana Western at Eastern Oregon, 10:30 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

OSAA Class 4A volleyball state playoffs

La Grande at Cascade, 6 p.m.

OSAA CLASS 2A volleyball state playoffs

Union at Coquille, 1 p.m.

OSAA CLASS 1A volleyball state playoffs

Powder Valley at Crane, 2 p.m.

Days Creek at Joseph, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga, exhibition, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

PREP VOLLEYBALL

OSAA Class 4A volleyball state playoffs

Teams and pairings TBD

OSAA Class 2A volleyball state playoffs

Teams and pairings TBD

OSAA Class 1A volleyball state playoffs

Teams and pairings TBD

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

OSAA Class 4A girls state playoffs

TBD at La Grande, TBD

Wednesday, Nov. 3

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon vs. Wyoming Community College, American Falls, Idaho, TBA

Friday, Nov. 5

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon at Northwest, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, TBA

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Whitman, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Whitman at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

OSAA Class 4A volleyball state playoffs, Corvallis High School

Teams and pairings TBD

OSAA Class 2A volleyball state playoffs, Ridgeview High School

Teams and pairings TBD

OSAA Class 1A volleyball state playoffs, Ridgeview High School

Teams and pairings TBD

Saturday, Nov. 6

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, noon

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

OSAA Class 4A volleyball state playoffs, Corvallis High School

Teams and pairings TBD

OSAA Class 2A volleyball state playoffs, Ridgeview High School

Teams and pairings TBD

OSAA Class 1A volleyball state playoffs, Ridgeview High School

Teams and pairings TBD

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.