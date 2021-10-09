on the slate

Saturday, Oct. 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon at Bushnell, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at Providence, noon

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at Providence, 2:30 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Huntington at Joseph, 2 p.m.

Wallowa at Crane, 1 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Powder Valley at Clash of Classification at Powder Valley High School, 10 a.m.

La Grande at Seaside Tournament, 8 a.m.

Heppner, Enterprise at Union triangular, noon

Wallowa at Crane, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Pendleton/Weston-McEwen at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Imbler at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.

Powder Valley at Cove, 5 p.m.

Grant Union at Union, 5:30 p.m.

La Grande at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Fruitland (Idaho) at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

PREP BOYS SOCCER

La Grande at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

PREP FOOTBALL

Imbler at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Union at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Baker at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.

