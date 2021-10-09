On the slate: Saturday, Oct. 9-Thursday, Oct. 14 The Observer Oct 9, 2021 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save on the slateSaturday, Oct. 9COLLEGE FOOTBALLRocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Bushnell, 5 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Providence, noonCOLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Providence, 2:30 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLHuntington at Joseph, 2 p.m.Wallowa at Crane, 1 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLPowder Valley at Clash of Classification at Powder Valley High School, 10 a.m.La Grande at Seaside Tournament, 8 a.m.Heppner, Enterprise at Union triangular, noonWallowa at Crane, 5:30 p.m.Monday, Oct. 11PREP GIRLS SOCCERGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterPendleton/Weston-McEwen at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 12PREP VOLLEYBALLImbler at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.Powder Valley at Cove, 5 p.m.Grant Union at Union, 5:30 p.m.La Grande at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERBaker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 5 p.m.PREP BOYS SOCCERFruitland (Idaho) at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 13PREP BOYS SOCCERLa Grande at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 14PREP FOOTBALLImbler at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLUnion at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.Baker at La Grande, 6:30 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Watch now: Nebraska turns Williams' INT into a 22-19 lead against Michigan Badgers live: Catch all the action as Wisconsin visits Illinois Fighting Illini Badgers fans on Twitter still not impressed after Wisconsin crushes Illinois Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
