All Times PDT

Monday, Sept. 13

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Westmont at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

La Grande at Pendleton/Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

La Grande at Vale, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Pendleton at La Grande, 5 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Enterprise at Elgin, 5 p.m.

Joseph at Wallowa, 5 p.m.

McLoughlin at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Cove at Imbler, 5 p.m.

Union at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

PREP FOOTBALL

Elgin at Cove, 7 p.m.

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

La Grande, Union/Cove, Imbler, Elgin, Baker/Powder Valley, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa at Wallowa County Invitational, 1 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Elgin at Cove, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Carroll College, noon

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at Multnomah, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at Multnomah, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Powder Valley, Union, Imbler at Powder Valley East/West Classic, TBA

La Grande as Sisters Tournament, TBA

Elgin at Prairie City/Burnt River, 1 p.m.

Cove vs. Central Christian at Condon High School, 1 p.m.

Cove at Condon, 3 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

La Grande at Fruitland, Idaho, 11 a.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Fruitland, Idaho, at La Grande, noon

Baker/Powder Valley at Riverside, 1 p.m.

