On the slate: Saturday, Sept. 11-Thursday, Sept. 16 The Observer Sep 10, 2021 Sep 10, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All Times PDTMonday, Sept. 13COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCERWestmont at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERLa Grande at Pendleton/Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLLa Grande at Vale, 5 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 14COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at College of Idaho, 6 p.m.PREP BOYS SOCCERPendleton at La Grande, 5 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLEnterprise at Elgin, 5 p.m.Joseph at Wallowa, 5 p.m.McLoughlin at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 16PREP VOLLEYBALLCove at Imbler, 5 p.m.Union at Stanfield, 5 p.m.Friday, Sept. 17PREP FOOTBALLElgin at Cove, 7 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterPREP CROSS-COUNTRYLa Grande, Union/Cove, Imbler, Elgin, Baker/Powder Valley, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa at Wallowa County Invitational, 1 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLElgin at Cove, 5 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 18COLLEGE FOOTBALLEastern Oregon at Carroll College, noonCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Multnomah, 4:30 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Multnomah, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLPowder Valley, Union, Imbler at Powder Valley East/West Classic, TBALa Grande as Sisters Tournament, TBAElgin at Prairie City/Burnt River, 1 p.m.Cove vs. Central Christian at Condon High School, 1 p.m.Cove at Condon, 3 p.m.PREP BOYS SOCCERLa Grande at Fruitland, Idaho, 11 a.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERFruitland, Idaho, at La Grande, noonBaker/Powder Valley at Riverside, 1 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Packers pass-rushing star Za’Darius Smith officially questionable for Saints showdown Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, AD Dave Heeke hope for 'unbelievable experience' in Saturday's home opener +3 Aaron Fletcher: More than just a coach Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.