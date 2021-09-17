All Times PDT

Saturday, Sept. 18

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Carroll College, noon

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at Multnomah, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at Multnomah, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Union, Imbler at Powder Valley East/West Classic, TBA

La Grande at Sisters Tournament, TBA

Elgin at Prairie City/Burnt River, 1 p.m.

Cove vs. Central Christian at Condon High School, 1 p.m.

Cove at Condon, 3 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

La Grande at Fruitland, Idaho, 11 a.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Fruitland, Idaho, at La Grande, noon

Baker/Powder Valley at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 20

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Baker/Powder Valley at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Enterprise at Imbler, 5 p.m.

Union at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.

La Grande at Baker, 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

La Grande at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 5 p.m.

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

La Grande,Union/Cove at Payette, Idaho, Open, TBA

Thursday, Sept. 23

PREP FOOTBALL

Estacada at La Grande, 6 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Weston-McEwen at Union, 5 p.m.

Imbler at Joseph, 5 p.m.

La Grande at Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Cove, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Bushnell at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Bushnell at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Crane vs. Elgin at Eastern Oregon University, noon

Imbler at Adrian, 6 p.m.

Union at Wallowa, 7 p.m.

Cove at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.

Joseph at Prairie City/Burnt River, 7 p.m.

Dufur at Enterprise, 6 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Imbler at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.

Cove at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Joseph at Prairie City/Burnt River, 4 p.m.

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

Imbler, Baker/Powder Valley at Bob Firman Invitational, Boise, Idaho, TBA

