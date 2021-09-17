On the slate: Saturday, Sept. 18-Friday, Sept. 24 The Observer Sep 17, 2021 Sep 17, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All Times PDTSaturday, Sept. 18COLLEGE FOOTBALLEastern Oregon at Carroll College, noonCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Multnomah, 4:30 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Multnomah, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLUnion, Imbler at Powder Valley East/West Classic, TBALa Grande at Sisters Tournament, TBAElgin at Prairie City/Burnt River, 1 p.m.Cove vs. Central Christian at Condon High School, 1 p.m.Cove at Condon, 3 p.m.PREP BOYS SOCCERLa Grande at Fruitland, Idaho, 11 a.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERFruitland, Idaho, at La Grande, noonBaker/Powder Valley at Riverside, 1 p.m.Monday, Sept. 20PREP BOYS SOCCERBaker/Powder Valley at Pendleton, 4 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 21PREP VOLLEYBALLEnterprise at Imbler, 5 p.m.Union at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.La Grande at Baker, 6:30 p.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERLa Grande at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.Wednesday, Sept. 22PREP BOYS SOCCERGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterBaker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 5 p.m.PREP CROSS-COUNTRYLa Grande,Union/Cove at Payette, Idaho, Open, TBAThursday, Sept. 23PREP FOOTBALLEstacada at La Grande, 6 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLWeston-McEwen at Union, 5 p.m.Imbler at Joseph, 5 p.m.La Grande at Irrigon, 5 p.m.Nixyaawii at Cove, 6 p.m.Stanfield at Enterprise, 5 p.m.Friday, Sept. 24COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 7 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCERBushnell at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCERBushnell at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLCrane vs. Elgin at Eastern Oregon University, noonImbler at Adrian, 6 p.m.Union at Wallowa, 7 p.m.Cove at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.Joseph at Prairie City/Burnt River, 7 p.m.Dufur at Enterprise, 6 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLImbler at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.Cove at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.Nixyaawii at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.Joseph at Prairie City/Burnt River, 4 p.m.PREP CROSS-COUNTRYImbler, Baker/Powder Valley at Bob Firman Invitational, Boise, Idaho, TBA Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Watch: 5 best things Jedd Fisch said leading up to Arizona's final nonconference game against NAU NU athletics getting into group licensing with athletes as latest move on NIL front +3 Montana State's Willie Patterson breaking out after injury-shortened seasons Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
