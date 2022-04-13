Wednesday, April 13

(Games completed after print deadline)

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at Pendleton/Griswold, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

PREP TENNIS

Ontario at La Grande, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 15

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Northwest (2), 2 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Union/Cove (2), 2 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at McLoughin (2), 2 p.m.

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Pendleton/Griswold JV (2), 3 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Heppner/Ione at Elgin/Imbler (2), 1 p.m

La Grande at McLoughlin (2), 2 p.m.

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Vale (2), noon

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, La Grande, Powder Valley at River’s Edge, noon

Elgin, Imbler, Union, Enterprise at Buck Track Classic Invite, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Northwest (2), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Multnomah at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Union/Cove at Dufur/South Wasco County (2), 11 a.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), noon

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Union at Pasco Invite, 9:10 a.m.

Joseph at Sherman Invitational Track Meet, Moro, 10 a.m.

Monday, April 18

PREP BASEBALL

Baker/Powder Valley (JV) at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa, 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF

La Grande at Baker, TBA

Tuesday, April 19

PREP BASEBALL

Union/Cove at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

PREP TENNIS

La Grande at McLoughlin, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at Baker/Powder Valley (2), 2 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.