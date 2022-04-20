April 19 results

PREP BASEBALL

Stanfield/Echo 8, Union/Cove 5

PREP SOFTBALL

La Grande 15, McLoughlin 0

La Grande 19, McLoughlin 4

Wednesday, April 20

(Games completed after print deadline)

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at Baker/Powder Valley (2), 2 p.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF

La Grande at Buffalo Peak Golf Course, Union, TBA

Friday, April 22

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon (2), 2 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

La Grande at Baker/Powder Valley (2), 2 p.m.

Union/Cove at Weston-McEwen (2), 2 p.m.

Grant Union/Prairie City at Elgin/Imbler (2), 2 p.m

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

La Grande, Powder Valley at Wayne Invitational, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho (2), noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Philomath at La Grande, noon

Sherman/Arlington/Condon at Union/Cove (2), 11 a.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Powder Valley, Union, Enterprise, Joseph at 1A/2A/3A Regional Track Meet hosted by Cove High School, Eastern Oregon University, 10 a.m.

Sunday, April 24

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho (2), 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 26

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at College Place, 3:30 p.m.

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Union/Cove, 5 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p..m

PREP TENNIS

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove at Pendleton Small Meet Invite, 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 28

PREP TENNIS

La Grande vs. Four Rivers, Treasure Valley Community College, 2 p.m.

