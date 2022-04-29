April 26 results

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande 12, College Place 0

PREP SOFTBALL

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 17, Echo/Stanfield 15

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 7, Echo/Stanfield 5

Friday, April 29

(Games completed after print deadline)

PREP BASEBALL

Riverside at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

La Grande at Ontario (2), 2 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Riverside at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

La Grande at Ontario (2), 2 p.m.

Union/Cove at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), 2 p.m.

Elgin/Imbler at Weston-McEwen (2), 2 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Elgin, Imbler at Don Walker Invite, 2 p.m.

Enterprise at Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays, Portland, 2 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

La Grande, Pendleton, Baker at La Grande Invite, 1 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

La Grande at Wildhorse, noon

Saturday, April 30

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Corban at Eastern Oregon (2), noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Carroll College (2), 10 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Union/Cove at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), 11 a.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

La Grande at Legends Invite, Walla Walla, Washington, 10:30 a.m.

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, La Grande, Union, Enterprise, Joseph at Union Relays, 11 a.m.

Powder Valley at Saint Alphonsus Invitational, noon

Sunday, May 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Corban at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Carroll College (2), 10 a.m.

Tuesday, May 3

PREP BASEBALL

McLoughlin at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Union/Cove at Weston-McEwen, 3 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

McLoughlin at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

PREP TENNIS

Nyssa at La Grande, 4 p.m.

