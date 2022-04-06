April 5 results

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon 4, College of Idaho 0

Eastern Oregon 9, College of Idaho 8

PREP BASEBALL

Weston-McEwen 10, Union/Cove 0

PREP SOFTBALL

Union/Cove 5, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 3

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 14, Union/Cove 13

Wednesday, April 6

(Games completed after print deadline)

PREP TENNIS

La Grande at Ontario, 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 7

PREP BASEBALL

Ontario at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Ontario at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Friday, April 8

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Corban at Eastern Oregon (2), 2 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Echo/Stanfield at Elgin/Imbler (2), 2 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Elgin, La Grande, Powder Valley, Union, Enterprise, Joseph at La Grande Invitational, 10 a.m

PREP BOYS GOLF

La Grande at Bird’s Creek, Pendleton, TBA

Saturday, April 9

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon (2), noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Corban at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah at Union/Cove (2), 11 a.m.

Sunday, April 10

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 12

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at Pendleton/Griswold, 4:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Pendleton/Griswold at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Wallowa Valley at Union/Cove, 5 p.m.

PREP TENNIS

La Grande at Baker/Powder Valley, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

PREP TENNIS

Ontario at La Grande, 3 p.m.

