Thursday, Dec. 16

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Vale at La Grande, 7 p.m.

Bobcat Christmas Classic, Union and Powder Valley High Schools

Enterprise vs. Powder Valley, Powder Valley High School, 4:30 p.m.

Jordan Valley vs. Imbler, Union High School, 4:30 p.m.

Elgin vs. Imbler JV, Powder Valley High School, 7:30 p.m.

Cove vs. Union, Union High School, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bobcat Christmas Classic, Union and Powder Valley High Schools

Enterprise vs. Powder Valley, Powder Valley High School, 3 p.m.

Jordan Valley vs. Cove, Union High School, 3 p.m.

Crane vs. Imbler, Powder Valley High School, 6 p.m.

Elgin vs. Union, Union High School, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon vs. MSU-Northern, Reno, Nevada, 6:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

La Grande vs. Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Stanfield High School, 7 p.m.

Wallowa vs. Umatilla JV, Helix High School, 4 p.m.

Joseph at Prairie City, 7:30 p.m.

Bobcat Christmas Classic, Union High School

Elgin vs. Union JV, 9 a.m.

Cove vs. Enterprise, 1:30 p.m.

Powder Valley vs. Imbler, 4:30 p.m.

Union vs. Jordan Valley, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wallowa vs. Umatilla JV, Helix High School, 2 p.m.

Joseph at Prairie City, 6 p.m.

Bobcat Christmas Classic, Union High School

Enterprise/Powder Valley loser vs. Crane/Imbler loser, Union High School, 10:30 a.m.

Jordan Valley/Cove loser vs. Elgin/Union loser, Union High School, noon

Enterprise/Powder Valley winner vs. Crane/Imbler winner, Union High School, 3 p.m.

Jordan Valley/Cove winner vs. Elgin/Union winner, Union High School, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS WRESTLING

La Grande at Tri-State Tournament, Couer d’Alene, Idaho

La Grande at John Rysdam Tournament, Elgin High School

Saturday, Dec. 18

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Walla Walla at Eastern Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Walla Walla at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Wallowa at Helix Tournament, TBA

Joseph at Grant Union, 2:30 p.m.

Bobcat Christmas Classic, Union High School

Elgin vs. Powder Valley JV, Union High School, 10:30 a.m.

Imbler vs. Enterprise, Union High School, 1:30 p.m.

Jordan Valley vs. Cove, Union High School, 4:30 p.m.

Union vs. Powder Valley, Union High School, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wallowa at Helix Tournament, TBA

Joseph at Grant Union, 1 p.m.

Bobcat Christmas Classic, Union High School

Seventh-place game, Union High School, 9 a.m.

Consolation championship, Union High School noon

Third-place game, Union High School, 3 p.m.

Championship game, Union High School 6 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

La Grande at Lebanon High School

Sunday, Dec. 19

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Tournament of Champions, Reno, Nevada, TBA

Monday, Dec. 20

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Gladstone, 7:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Enterprise at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Linfield at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Horizon Christian/Hood River at Elgin, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Horizon Christian/Hood River at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

