Thursday, Dec. 16
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Vale at La Grande, 7 p.m.
Bobcat Christmas Classic, Union and Powder Valley High Schools
Enterprise vs. Powder Valley, Powder Valley High School, 4:30 p.m.
Jordan Valley vs. Imbler, Union High School, 4:30 p.m.
Elgin vs. Imbler JV, Powder Valley High School, 7:30 p.m.
Cove vs. Union, Union High School, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bobcat Christmas Classic, Union and Powder Valley High Schools
Enterprise vs. Powder Valley, Powder Valley High School, 3 p.m.
Jordan Valley vs. Cove, Union High School, 3 p.m.
Crane vs. Imbler, Powder Valley High School, 6 p.m.
Elgin vs. Union, Union High School, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Eastern Oregon vs. MSU-Northern, Reno, Nevada, 6:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
La Grande vs. Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Stanfield High School, 7 p.m.
Wallowa vs. Umatilla JV, Helix High School, 4 p.m.
Joseph at Prairie City, 7:30 p.m.
Bobcat Christmas Classic, Union High School
Elgin vs. Union JV, 9 a.m.
Cove vs. Enterprise, 1:30 p.m.
Powder Valley vs. Imbler, 4:30 p.m.
Union vs. Jordan Valley, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wallowa vs. Umatilla JV, Helix High School, 2 p.m.
Joseph at Prairie City, 6 p.m.
Bobcat Christmas Classic, Union High School
Enterprise/Powder Valley loser vs. Crane/Imbler loser, Union High School, 10:30 a.m.
Jordan Valley/Cove loser vs. Elgin/Union loser, Union High School, noon
Enterprise/Powder Valley winner vs. Crane/Imbler winner, Union High School, 3 p.m.
Jordan Valley/Cove winner vs. Elgin/Union winner, Union High School, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS WRESTLING
La Grande at Tri-State Tournament, Couer d’Alene, Idaho
La Grande at John Rysdam Tournament, Elgin High School
Saturday, Dec. 18
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Walla Walla at Eastern Oregon, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Walla Walla at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Wallowa at Helix Tournament, TBA
Joseph at Grant Union, 2:30 p.m.
Bobcat Christmas Classic, Union High School
Elgin vs. Powder Valley JV, Union High School, 10:30 a.m.
Imbler vs. Enterprise, Union High School, 1:30 p.m.
Jordan Valley vs. Cove, Union High School, 4:30 p.m.
Union vs. Powder Valley, Union High School, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wallowa at Helix Tournament, TBA
Joseph at Grant Union, 1 p.m.
Bobcat Christmas Classic, Union High School
Seventh-place game, Union High School, 9 a.m.
Consolation championship, Union High School noon
Third-place game, Union High School, 3 p.m.
Championship game, Union High School 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
La Grande at Lebanon High School
Sunday, Dec. 19
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Eastern Oregon at Tournament of Champions, Reno, Nevada, TBA
Monday, Dec. 20
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
La Grande at Gladstone, 7:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Enterprise at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Linfield at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Horizon Christian/Hood River at Elgin, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Horizon Christian/Hood River at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.
