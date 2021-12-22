On the slate: Thursday, Dec. 23-Thursday, Dec. 30 The Observer Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Dec. 23PREP BOYS BASKETBALLWeston-McEwen JV at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.PREP GIRLS BASKETBALLWeston-McEwen at Elgin, 1 p.m.Monday, Dec. 27PREP BOYS BASKETBALLWallowa vs. Stanfield, Echo High School, 2:30 p.m.2021 Baker Holiday Basketball X-Over, Baker High SchoolUnion vs. Adrian, 11 a.m.Powder Valley vs. McLoughlin, 2 p.m.PREP GIRLS BASKETBALLWallowa vs. Stanfield, Echo High School, 1 p.m.2021 Baker Holiday Basketball X-Over, Baker High SchoolUnion vs. Adrian, 12:30 p.m.Powder Valley vs. McLoughlin, 3:30 p.m.Tuesday, Dec. 28PREP BOYS BASKETBALLWallowa vs. Condon, Echo High School, 2:30 p.m.Joseph at Ione/Arlington, 3:30 p.m.Imbler at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.2021 Baker Holiday Basketball X-Over, Baker High SchoolUnion vs. McLoughlin, 12:30 p.m.Powder Valley vs. Burns 8 p.m.PREP GIRLS BASKETBALLGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterLa Grande vs. Henley, Sisters Holiday Shootout, Sisters High School, 3 p.m.Wallowa vs. Condon, Echo High School, 1 p.m.Joseph at Ione/Arlington, 2 p.m.Imbler at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.2021 Baker Holiday Basketball X-Over, Baker High SchoolUnion vs. McLoughlin, 2 p.m.Powder Valley vs. Burns, 9:30 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 29PREP BOYS BASKETBALLJoseph at North Lake/Paisley, 2:30 p.m.PREP GIRLS BASKETBALLJoseph at North Lake/Paisley, 1 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 30PREP BOYS BASKETBALLJoseph at Dufur, 1:30 p.m.Sherman at Wallowa, 4 p.m.Stanfield at Enterprise, 4:30 p.m.Four Rivers at Cove, 4:30 p.m.Union at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.PREP GIRLS BASKETBALLJoseph at Dufur, noonSherman at Wallowa, 2:30 p.m.Stanfield at Enterprise, 3 p.m.Four Rivers at Cove, 3 p.m.Union at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Prep Weston-mcewen Jv School Commerce Hydrography Union Powder Valley Lake Elgin Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section +3 Notebook: Montana State provides window into Tommy Mellott's rise; injured Bobcats could return in FCS title game Why Wisconsin football hasn't had a player opt-out of the Las Vegas Bowl +8 Montana State feeds off of community support en route to national championship appearance Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
