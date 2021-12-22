Thursday, Dec. 23

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Weston-McEwen JV at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weston-McEwen at Elgin, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Wallowa vs. Stanfield, Echo High School, 2:30 p.m.

2021 Baker Holiday Basketball X-Over, Baker High School

Union vs. Adrian, 11 a.m.

Powder Valley vs. McLoughlin, 2 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wallowa vs. Stanfield, Echo High School, 1 p.m.

2021 Baker Holiday Basketball X-Over, Baker High School

Union vs. Adrian, 12:30 p.m.

Powder Valley vs. McLoughlin, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Wallowa vs. Condon, Echo High School, 2:30 p.m.

Joseph at Ione/Arlington, 3:30 p.m.

Imbler at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

2021 Baker Holiday Basketball X-Over, Baker High School

Union vs. McLoughlin, 12:30 p.m.

Powder Valley vs. Burns 8 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Grande vs. Henley, Sisters Holiday Shootout, Sisters High School, 3 p.m.

Wallowa vs. Condon, Echo High School, 1 p.m.

Joseph at Ione/Arlington, 2 p.m.

Imbler at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

2021 Baker Holiday Basketball X-Over, Baker High School

Union vs. McLoughlin, 2 p.m.

Powder Valley vs. Burns, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Joseph at North Lake/Paisley, 2:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Joseph at North Lake/Paisley, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Joseph at Dufur, 1:30 p.m.

Sherman at Wallowa, 4 p.m.

Stanfield at Enterprise, 4:30 p.m.

Four Rivers at Cove, 4:30 p.m.

Union at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Joseph at Dufur, noon

Sherman at Wallowa, 2:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Enterprise, 3 p.m.

Four Rivers at Cove, 3 p.m.

Union at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.