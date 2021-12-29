Thursday, Dec. 30

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Joseph at Dufur, 1:30 p.m.

Sherman at Wallowa, 4 p.m.

Stanfield at Enterprise, 4:30 p.m.

Four Rivers at Cove, 5 p.m.

Union at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Joseph at Dufur, noon

Sherman at Wallowa, 2:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Enterprise, 3 p.m.

Four Rivers at Cove, 3:30 p.m.

Union at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Corban, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Corban, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Bushnell, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Bushnell, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Imbler at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.

Joseph at Wallowa, 6:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at Cove, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Imbler at Elgin, 3:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 4 p.m.

Joseph at Wallowa, 5 p.m.

Grant Union at Union, 6 p.m.

Powder Valley at Cove, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, 7 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.