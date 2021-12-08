Thursday, Dec. 9

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Elgin at Four Rivers, 6:30 p.m.

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament, North Powder

Union vs. Prairie City, Powder Valley Middle School, 5:30 p.m.

Echo vs. Powder Valley, Powder Valley High School, 5:30 p.m.

Joseph vs. Adrian, Powder Valley Middle School 8:30 p.m.

Imbler vs. Jordan Valley, Powder Valley High School, 8:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Elgin at Four Rivers, 5 p.m.

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament, North Powder

Echo vs. Powder Valley, Powder Valley High School, 4 p.m.

Union vs. Prairie City, Powder Valley Middle School 4 p.m.

Joseph vs. Adrian, Powder Valley Middle School, 7 p.m.

Imbler vs. Jordan Valley, Powder Valley MIddle School, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Cove at Central Christian, 4:30 p.m.

La Grande at Molalla, 7 p.m.

Wallowa at Horizon Christian/Hood River, 7:30 p.m.

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament, North Powder

Adrian vs. Enterprise, Powder Valley High School, 1:30 p.m.

Union vs. Pine Eagle, Powder Valley Middle School, 4 p.m.

Jordan Valley vs. Joseph, Powder Valley High School, 4:30 p.m.

Dufur vs. Imbler, Powder Valley Middle School, 7 p.m.

Powder Valley vs. Prairie City, Powder Valley High School, 7:30 p.m

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cove at Central Christian, 3 p.m.

La Grande at Molalla, 5:30 p.m.

Wallowa at Horizon Christian/Hood River, 6 p.m.

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament, North Powder

Adrian vs. Enterprise, Powder Valley High School, noon

Union vs. Pine Eagle, Powder Valley Middle School, 2:30 p.m.

Jordan Valley vs. Joseph, Powder Valley High School, 3 p.m.

Dufur vs. Imbler, 5:30 p.m.

Powder Valley vs. Prairie City, Powder Valley High School, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

La Grande, Elgin, Enterprise, Imbler, Union/Cove at Muilenburg, La Grande High School, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Estacada, 12:30 p.m.

Sherman at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.

Wallowa vs. Trout Lake, Hood River, 2:30 p.m.

Cove/Central Christian winner vs. South Wasco County/Dayville-Monument winner, South Wasco County High School, TBA

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament, North Powder

Jordan Valley vs. Enterprise, Powder Valley Middle School, 11:30 a.m.

Joseph vs. Tri-Valley, Idaho, Powder Valley Middle School, 2:30 p.m.

Imbler vs. Adrian, Powder Valley High School, 3 p.m.

Powder Valley vs. Union, Powder Valley High School, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Estacada, 11 a.m.

Sherman at Elgin, 1 p.m.

Wallowa vs. Trout Lake, Hood River, 1 p.m.

Cove/Central Christian winner vs. South Wasco County/Dayville-Monument winner, South Wasco County High School, TBA

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament, North Powder

Jordan Valley vs. Enterprise, Powder Valley Middle School, 10 a.m.

Joseph vs. Tri-Valley, Idaho, Powder Valley Middle School, 1 p.m.

Imbler vs. Adrian, Powder Valley High School, 1:30 p.m.

Powder Valley vs. Union, Powder Valley High School, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

La Grande, Elgin, Enterprise, Imbler, Union/Cove at Muilenburg, La Grande High School, 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Fruitland, Idaho, vs. La Grande, 6 p.m.

Enterprise at Joseph, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Enterprise at Joseph, 5:30 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.