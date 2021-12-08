Thursday, Dec. 9
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Elgin at Four Rivers, 6:30 p.m.
Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament, North Powder
Union vs. Prairie City, Powder Valley Middle School, 5:30 p.m.
Echo vs. Powder Valley, Powder Valley High School, 5:30 p.m.
Joseph vs. Adrian, Powder Valley Middle School 8:30 p.m.
Imbler vs. Jordan Valley, Powder Valley High School, 8:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elgin at Four Rivers, 5 p.m.
Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament, North Powder
Echo vs. Powder Valley, Powder Valley High School, 4 p.m.
Union vs. Prairie City, Powder Valley Middle School 4 p.m.
Joseph vs. Adrian, Powder Valley Middle School, 7 p.m.
Imbler vs. Jordan Valley, Powder Valley MIddle School, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Cove at Central Christian, 4:30 p.m.
La Grande at Molalla, 7 p.m.
Wallowa at Horizon Christian/Hood River, 7:30 p.m.
Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament, North Powder
Adrian vs. Enterprise, Powder Valley High School, 1:30 p.m.
Union vs. Pine Eagle, Powder Valley Middle School, 4 p.m.
Jordan Valley vs. Joseph, Powder Valley High School, 4:30 p.m.
Dufur vs. Imbler, Powder Valley Middle School, 7 p.m.
Powder Valley vs. Prairie City, Powder Valley High School, 7:30 p.m
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cove at Central Christian, 3 p.m.
La Grande at Molalla, 5:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Horizon Christian/Hood River, 6 p.m.
Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament, North Powder
Adrian vs. Enterprise, Powder Valley High School, noon
Union vs. Pine Eagle, Powder Valley Middle School, 2:30 p.m.
Jordan Valley vs. Joseph, Powder Valley High School, 3 p.m.
Dufur vs. Imbler, 5:30 p.m.
Powder Valley vs. Prairie City, Powder Valley High School, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
La Grande, Elgin, Enterprise, Imbler, Union/Cove at Muilenburg, La Grande High School, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
La Grande at Estacada, 12:30 p.m.
Sherman at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.
Wallowa vs. Trout Lake, Hood River, 2:30 p.m.
Cove/Central Christian winner vs. South Wasco County/Dayville-Monument winner, South Wasco County High School, TBA
Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament, North Powder
Jordan Valley vs. Enterprise, Powder Valley Middle School, 11:30 a.m.
Joseph vs. Tri-Valley, Idaho, Powder Valley Middle School, 2:30 p.m.
Imbler vs. Adrian, Powder Valley High School, 3 p.m.
Powder Valley vs. Union, Powder Valley High School, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
La Grande at Estacada, 11 a.m.
Sherman at Elgin, 1 p.m.
Wallowa vs. Trout Lake, Hood River, 1 p.m.
Cove/Central Christian winner vs. South Wasco County/Dayville-Monument winner, South Wasco County High School, TBA
Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament, North Powder
Jordan Valley vs. Enterprise, Powder Valley Middle School, 10 a.m.
Joseph vs. Tri-Valley, Idaho, Powder Valley Middle School, 1 p.m.
Imbler vs. Adrian, Powder Valley High School, 1:30 p.m.
Powder Valley vs. Union, Powder Valley High School, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
La Grande, Elgin, Enterprise, Imbler, Union/Cove at Muilenburg, La Grande High School, 7 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Fruitland, Idaho, vs. La Grande, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Joseph, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Enterprise at Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
