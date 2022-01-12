Thursday, Jan. 13

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley at Umatilla, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

EOU at Northwest, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

EOU at Northwest, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

EOU at Grays Harbor College, TBA

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Joseph at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

La Grande at Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

Elgin at Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Cove, 7:30 p.m.

Imbler at Pine Eagle, 7:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Ontario, 5 p.m.

Elgin at Powder Valley, 6 p.m

Nixyaawii at Cove, 6 p.m.

Imbler at Pine Eagle, 6 p.m.

Joseph at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS WRESTLING

La Grande at 2022 Padilla Invitational, Parma, Idaho, TBA

La Grande at Oregon Classic, Redmond, all day

Saturday, Jan. 15

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

EOU at Evergreen State, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

EOU at Evergreen State, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

EOU at Oregon Wrestling Classic, Redmond, Oregon, TBA

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley at Griswold, 4 p.m.

Union at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.

Cove at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.

Joseph at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.

Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union at Enterprise, 4 p.m.

Powder Valley at Griswold, 4 p.m.

Pine Eagle at Cove, 4 p.m.

Joseph at Imbler, 4 p.m.

Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

PREP BOYS WRESTLING

La Grande at 2022 Padilla Invitational, Parma, Idaho, TBA

La Grande at Oregon Classic, Redmond, all day

PREP GIRLS WRESTLING

La Grande at Jay Bird Classic, Nampa, Idaho, 11 a.m.

PREP SWIMMING

La Grande, Cove at La Grande Invitational, Veterans Memorial Pool, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 17

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 6:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

Joseph at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at La Grande, 6 p.m.

