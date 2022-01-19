Thursday, Jan. 20

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon vs. Southwestern Oregon Community College, Salem, TBA

Eastern Oregon at Corban, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Missouri Valley Invitational, TBA

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Cove at Elgin, 4:30 p.m.

La Grande at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Grande at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Joseph, 6 p.m.

Enterprise at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Cove at Elgin, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Missouri Valley Invitational, TBA

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Eastern Oregon at Lauren McClusky Memorial Open, Moscow, Idaho, TBA

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Weston-McEwen at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Pine Eagle at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Cove at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.

Wallowa at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pine Eagle at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Union, 4 p.m.

Cove at Imbler, 4 p.m.

Wallowa at Griswold, 4 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

The College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Pendleton at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pendleton at La Grande, 6 p.m.

