Thursday, Jan. 27

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern vs. MidAmerica Nazarene, Glendale, Arizona, 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Bushnell at Eastern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bushnell at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon vs. Embry-Riddle, Glendale Arizona, 8:30 a.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Baker at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Elgin at Joseph, 3:45 p.m.

Pine Eagle at Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Imbler at Wallowa, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Baker at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Union at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Elgin at Joseph, 5:15 p.m.

Pine Eagle at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

Imbler at Wallowa, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS WRESTLING

La Grande at Reser’s Tournament of Champions, Hillsboro, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Corban at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Corban at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Big Bend Community College at Eastern Oregon, noon

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon vs. Oklahoma Panhandle State, Glendale, Arizona, 9 a.m.

Eastern Oregon vs. Benedictine Mesa, Glendale, Arizona, 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Cove at Joseph, 4:45 p.m.

Enterprise at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Imbler at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.

Wallowa at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 2 p.m.

Enterprise at Union, 4 p.m.

Cove at Joseph, 3:15 p.m.

Imbler at Griswold, 4 p.m.

Wallowa at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

La Grande at Madras, TBA

Cove at Madras, TBA

PREP BOYS WRESTLING

La Grande at Reser’s Tournament of Champions, Hillsboro, 10 a.m.

Elgin at Monroe Invitational, TBA

PREP GIRLS WRESTLING

La Grande at HRVHS Tourney, Hood River, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Clackamas Open, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Washington State, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley at Wallowa, 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley at Wallowa, 5 p.m.

