Thursday, March 17
PREP BASEBALL
La Grande at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Powder Valley, La Grande at Ontario Ice Breaker, 3:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
La Grande at Vale, 3 p.m.
Friday, March 18
PREP SOFTBALL
Union/Cove at Toledo Tournament, TBA
Cove, Imbler, Union at Diana Thurmond Invitational 2022, Harper, 11 a.m.
Cove at Lewiston Invitational, noon
Saturday, March 19
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech (2), 11 a.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon (2), 2 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Multnomah at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
La Grande at Philomath, 10 a.m.
La Grande vs. Gladstone, Philomath High School, noon
Sunday, March 20
Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.
Whitman at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 21
La Grande vs. Canby, Surprise, Arizona, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22
La Grande vs. Shadow Ridge, Surprise, Arizona, 5 p.m
Wednesday, March 23
La Grande vs. Dakota Ridge, Surprise, Arizona 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 24
La Grande vs. Shadow Ridge, Surprise, Arizona
Friday, March 25
Providence at Eastern Oregon (2), 2 p.m.
La Grande vs. Timberline, Eagle, Idaho, 11 a.m.
Warrenton at Union/Cove, noon
Burns at Union/Cove, 2:15 p.m.
La Grande vs. Skyview, Eagle, Idaho, 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
Bushnell at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.
Providence at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.
Eastern Oregon at Puget Sound, 1 p.m.
La Grande vs. Rocky Mountain, Eagle, Idaho, 1 p.m.
Bonanza at Union/Cove, 1 p.m.
La Grande vs. Eagle, Eagle Idaho, 3 p.m.
La Grande, Powder Valley at Hawk Invite, College Place, Washington, 10 a.m.
Sunday, March 27
