Thursday, March 17

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Powder Valley, La Grande at Ontario Ice Breaker, 3:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

La Grande at Vale, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 18

PREP SOFTBALL

Union/Cove at Toledo Tournament, TBA

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Imbler, Union at Diana Thurmond Invitational 2022, Harper, 11 a.m.

Cove at Lewiston Invitational, noon

Saturday, March 19

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech (2), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon (2), 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Multnomah at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

La Grande at Philomath, 10 a.m.

La Grande vs. Gladstone, Philomath High School, noon

Union/Cove at Toledo Tournament, TBA

Sunday, March 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech (2), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Whitman at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 21

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande vs. Canby, Surprise, Arizona, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande vs. Shadow Ridge, Surprise, Arizona, 5 p.m

Wednesday, March 23

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande vs. Dakota Ridge, Surprise, Arizona 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 24

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande vs. Shadow Ridge, Surprise, Arizona

Friday, March 25

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Providence at Eastern Oregon (2), 2 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

La Grande vs. Timberline, Eagle, Idaho, 11 a.m.

Warrenton at Union/Cove, noon

Burns at Union/Cove, 2:15 p.m.

La Grande vs. Skyview, Eagle, Idaho, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bushnell at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Providence at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Eastern Oregon at Puget Sound, 1 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

La Grande vs. Rocky Mountain, Eagle, Idaho, 1 p.m.

Bonanza at Union/Cove, 1 p.m.

La Grande vs. Eagle, Eagle Idaho, 3 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

La Grande, Powder Valley at Hawk Invite, College Place, Washington, 10 a.m.

Sunday, March 27

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bushnell at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

