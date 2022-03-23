Tuesday, March 22

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande XXX — Shadow Ridge XXX

Wednesday, March 23 (Games not completed by print deadline)

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande vs. Dakota Ridge, Surprise, Arizona 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 24

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande vs. Shadow Ridge, Surprise, Arizona, 2 p.m.

Friday, March 25

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Providence at Eastern Oregon (2), 2 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

La Grande vs. Timberline, Eagle, Idaho, 11 a.m.

Warrenton at Union/Cove, noon

Burns at Union/Cove, 2:15 p.m.

La Grande vs. Skyview, Eagle, Idaho, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bushnell at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Providence at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Eastern Oregon at Puget Sound, 1 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

La Grande vs. Rocky Mountain, Eagle, Idaho, 1 p.m.

Bonanza at Union/Cove, 1 p.m.

La Grande vs. Eagle, Eagle Idaho, 3 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

La Grande, Powder Valley at Hawk Invite, College Place, Washington, 10 a.m.

Sunday, March 27

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bushnell at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 29

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon (2), 2 p.m.

Friday, April 1

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific (2), 2 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Eastern Oregon at NNU Invitational, Nampa Idaho, TBA

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at Seaside/Jewell, 4 p.m.

La Grande vs. North Marion, 7 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Banks at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Elgin/Imbler at Union/Cove (2), 2 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, La Grande, Powder Valley, Union at Carnival of Speed, McLoughlin High School, 10 a.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Pendleton at La Grande, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at British Columbia (2), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific (2), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Eastern Oregon at Corban, 1 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at Astoria, noon

