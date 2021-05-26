Schedule subject to change

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Prep boys basketball

Baker at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Imbler at Pine Eagle, 5 p.m.

Four Rivers at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Ontario vs. Baker/Powder Valley Dual Wrestling Meet TBD

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Prep boys basketball

Joseph at Union, 7 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Baker at Nyssa, 5:30 p.m. (MT)

Union at Joseph, 5:30 p.m.

College track and field

Eastern Oregon University qualifiers at 2021 NAIA Track and Field National Championship in Gulf Shores, Alabama

