Schedule subject to change
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Prep boys basketball
Baker at La Grande, 5 p.m.
Imbler at Pine Eagle, 5 p.m.
Four Rivers at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Ontario vs. Baker/Powder Valley Dual Wrestling Meet TBD
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Prep boys basketball
Joseph at Union, 7 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Baker at Nyssa, 5:30 p.m. (MT)
Union at Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
College track and field
Eastern Oregon University qualifiers at 2021 NAIA Track and Field National Championship in Gulf Shores, Alabama
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.