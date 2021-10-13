Thursday, Oct. 14

PREP FOOTBALL

Imbler at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Union at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Baker at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Union at IMC District Preview, Birch Creek Golf Course, Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Union at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, 6 p.m.

Elgin at Adrian, 6 p.m.

Powder Valley at Wallowa, 7 p.m.

Crane at Cove, 7 p.m.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler at Joseph, 7 p.m.

Enterprise at Sherman/Condon, Condon, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Pine Eagle at Powder Valley, 10 a.m.

Stanfield at Enterprise, 1 p.m.

Pine Eagle at Imbler, 4 p.m.

Powder Valley at Wallowa, 4 p.m.

Joseph at Elgin, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon at Walla Walla, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY

Eastern Oregon at LC State Warrior Invitational, TBA

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Griswold, Nixyaawii at Joseph, 10 a.m.

Nixyaawii, Griswold at Wallowa, 10 a.m.

Grant Union, Pilot Rock at Enterprise, noon

Pine Eagle at Elgin, noon

Imbler at Cove, 1 p.m.

Union at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Pine Eagle at Elgin, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Union at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

La Grande at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

PREP BOYS SOCCER

McLoughlin at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

PREP FOOTBALL

Ontario at La Grande, 7 p.m.

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

Wallowa Valley, Imbler, Union/Cove, Elgin, at Gold Rush Run-Grant Union, 7th Street Complex, John Day, 4 p.m.

