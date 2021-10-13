On the slate: Thursday, Oct. 14-Thursday, Oct. 21 The Observer Oct 13, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Oct. 14PREP FOOTBALLImbler at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLUnion at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.Baker at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.Enterprise at Stanfield, 5 p.m.PREP CROSS COUNTRYUnion at IMC District Preview, Birch Creek Golf Course, Pendleton, 3 p.m.Friday, Oct. 15COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEROregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEROregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLUnion at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, 6 p.m.Elgin at Adrian, 6 p.m.Powder Valley at Wallowa, 7 p.m.Crane at Cove, 7 p.m.Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler at Joseph, 7 p.m.Enterprise at Sherman/Condon, Condon, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLPine Eagle at Powder Valley, 10 a.m.Stanfield at Enterprise, 1 p.m.Pine Eagle at Imbler, 4 p.m.Powder Valley at Wallowa, 4 p.m.Joseph at Elgin, 4 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 16COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterEastern Oregon at Walla Walla, 8 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCERSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCERSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRYEastern Oregon at LC State Warrior Invitational, TBAPREP VOLLEYBALLGriswold, Nixyaawii at Joseph, 10 a.m.Nixyaawii, Griswold at Wallowa, 10 a.m.Grant Union, Pilot Rock at Enterprise, noonPine Eagle at Elgin, noonImbler at Cove, 1 p.m.Union at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.Pine Eagle at Elgin, 4 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 19COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLCollege of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLUnion at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5 p.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERLa Grande at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 20PREP BOYS SOCCERMcLoughlin at La Grande, 5 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 21PREP FOOTBALLOntario at La Grande, 7 p.m.PREP CROSS-COUNTRYWallowa Valley, Imbler, Union/Cove, Elgin, at Gold Rush Run-Grant Union, 7th Street Complex, John Day, 4 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section +2 Boise State's Biggers eager to 'make a statement' in new starting role at cornerback How the Badgers will rely on offseason prep, eye discipline and knee braces to slow Army's option Nebraska found its 'complete back' in Rahmir Johnson, who started preseason camp fifth on depth chart Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
