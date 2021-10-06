On the slate: Thursday, Oct. 7-Saturday, Oct. 9 The Observer Oct 6, 2021 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On the slateThursday, Oct. 7PREP VOLLEYBALLStanfield at Union, 5 p.m.Cove at Griswold, 5 p.m.Friday, Oct. 8COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Corban, 7 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, noonCOLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, 2:30 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLLyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Imbler, 2 p.m.Cove at Adrian, 6 p.m.La Grande at Nyssa/Harper Charter, 6 p.m.Powder Valley at Union, 7 p.m.Elgin at Enterprise, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLImbler at Powder Valley, 4 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterCove at Adrian, 4:30 p.m.Elgin at Enterprise, 5 p.m.PREP CROSS-COUNTRYLa Grande, Baker/Powder Valley, Imbler, Union/Cove, Elgin at Tiger Invite, at La Grande Country Club, 3 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 9COLLEGE FOOTBALLRocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Bushnell, 5 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Providence, 12 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Providence, 2:30 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLWallowa at Crane, 1 p.m.Huntington at Joseph, 2 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLPowder Valley at Clash of Classification at Powder Valley High School, TBALa Grande at Seaside Tournament, TBAHeppner, Enterprise at Union triangular, noon Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/3 Jordan McCloud on moving on from mistakes, learning Arizona's offense and brotherly advice Badgers' Graham Mertz, Jake Ferguson questionable for Illinois game Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.