On the slate

Thursday, Oct. 7

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Stanfield at Union, 5 p.m.

Cove at Griswold, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon at Corban, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, noon

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, 2:30 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Imbler, 2 p.m.

Cove at Adrian, 6 p.m.

La Grande at Nyssa/Harper Charter, 6 p.m.

Powder Valley at Union, 7 p.m.

Elgin at Enterprise, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Imbler at Powder Valley, 4 p.m.

Cove at Adrian, 4:30 p.m.

Elgin at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

La Grande, Baker/Powder Valley, Imbler, Union/Cove, Elgin at Tiger Invite, at La Grande Country Club, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon at Bushnell, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at Providence, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at Providence, 2:30 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Wallowa at Crane, 1 p.m.

Huntington at Joseph, 2 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Powder Valley at Clash of Classification at Powder Valley High School, TBA

La Grande at Seaside Tournament, TBA

Heppner, Enterprise at Union triangular, noon

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.