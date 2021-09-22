All Times PDT

Thursday, Sept. 23

PREP FOOTBALL

Estacada at La Grande, 6 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Weston-McEwen at Union, 5 p.m.

Imbler at Joseph, 5 p.m.

La Grande at Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Stanfield at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Cove, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Bushnell at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Bushnell at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Crane vs. Elgin at Eastern Oregon University, noon

Imbler at Adrian, 6 p.m.

Dufur at Enterprise, 6 p.m.

Union at Wallowa, 7 p.m.

Cove at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.

Joseph at Prairie City/Burnt River, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Imbler at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.

Joseph at Prairie City/Burnt River, 4 p.m.

Cove at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Corban at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Corban at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Union at Enterprise, TBA

La Grande at North Marion Tournament, TBA

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 10 a.m.

Union, Enterprise at Heppner, noon

Elgin at Prairie City/Burnt River, 1 p.m.

Joseph at Griswold, 1 p.m.

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

Elgin at Connell, Washington, Invitational, TBA

Monday, Sept. 27

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Weiser, Idaho, at Baker/Powder Valley, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

PREP VOLLEYBALL

La Grande at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Griswold at Elgin, 6:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Baker/Powder Valley at Fruitland, Idaho, 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Fruitland, Idaho, at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

McLoughlin at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Baker/Powder Valley at Ontario, 4 p.m.

La Grande at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

PREP FOOTBALL

Pilot Rock at Union, 6 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Joseph at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Ontario at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

La Grande at Bulldog Fest, Hermiston, TBA

Friday, Oct. 1

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Evergreen State at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Sherman/Condon at Imbler, 2 p.m.

Powder Valley at Adrian, 6 p.m.

Elgin at Union, 7 p.m.

Wallowa at Cove, 7 p.m.

Burns at La Grande, 7 p.m

Joseph at Pine Eagle, 2 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Enterprise, 7 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.