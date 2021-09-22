On the slate: Thursday, Sept. 23-Sunday, Oct. 3 The Observer Sep 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All Times PDTThursday, Sept. 23PREP FOOTBALLEstacada at La Grande, 6 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLWeston-McEwen at Union, 5 p.m.Imbler at Joseph, 5 p.m.La Grande at Irrigon, 5 p.m.Stanfield at Enterprise, 5 p.m.Nixyaawii at Cove, 6 p.m.Friday, Sept. 24COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 7 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCERBushnell at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCERBushnell at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLCrane vs. Elgin at Eastern Oregon University, noonImbler at Adrian, 6 p.m.Dufur at Enterprise, 6 p.m.Union at Wallowa, 7 p.m.Cove at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.Joseph at Prairie City/Burnt River, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLImbler at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.Joseph at Prairie City/Burnt River, 4 p.m.Cove at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.Nixyaawii at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 25COLLEGE FOOTBALLCollege of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCERCorban at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCERCorban at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLUnion at Enterprise, TBALa Grande at North Marion Tournament, TBAJoseph at Nixyaawii, 10 a.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterUnion, Enterprise at Heppner, noonElgin at Prairie City/Burnt River, 1 p.m.Joseph at Griswold, 1 p.m.PREP CROSS-COUNTRYElgin at Connell, Washington, Invitational, TBAMonday, Sept. 27PREP BOYS SOCCERWeiser, Idaho, at Baker/Powder Valley, 4 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 28PREP VOLLEYBALLLa Grande at Ontario, 6 p.m.Griswold at Elgin, 6:30 p.m.PREP BOYS SOCCERBaker/Powder Valley at Fruitland, Idaho, 4 p.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERFruitland, Idaho, at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.McLoughlin at La Grande, 5 p.m.Wednesday, Sept. 29PREP BOYS SOCCERBaker/Powder Valley at Ontario, 4 p.m.La Grande at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 30PREP FOOTBALLPilot Rock at Union, 6 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLJoseph at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCEROntario at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.PREP CROSS-COUNTRYLa Grande at Bulldog Fest, Hermiston, TBAFriday, Oct. 1COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEvergreen State at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLSherman/Condon at Imbler, 2 p.m.Powder Valley at Adrian, 6 p.m.Elgin at Union, 7 p.m.Wallowa at Cove, 7 p.m.Burns at La Grande, 7 p.mJoseph at Pine Eagle, 2 p.m.Ione/Arlington at Enterprise, 7 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Broncos put two local products on scholarship 'It's way more than me': NU wide receiver Omar Manning opens up about mental health, coming into his own at NU Drinkwitz talks rushing defense ahead of Boston College matchup Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
