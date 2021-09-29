All times PDT

Thursday, Sept. 30

PREP FOOTBALL

Elgin at Union, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Joseph at Powder Valley, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Ontario at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Evergreen State at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Sherman/Condon at Imbler, 2 p.m.

Joseph at Pine Eagle, 2 p.m.

Powder Valley at Adrian, 6 p.m.

Wallowa at Cove, 7 p.m.

Burns at La Grande, 7 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Enterprise, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Joseph at Pine Eagle, Noon

Powder Valley vs. Adrian, Jordan Valley at Adrian, 3 p.m.

Elgin at Imbler, 4 p.m.

Wallowa at Cove, 5 p.m.

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

La Grande, Imbler, Wallowa Valley, Elgin and Union/Cove at Baker Invite, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY

Eastern Oregon at 46th Charles Bowles Invitational, Salem, TBA

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Pine Eagle at Cove, 2 p.m.

Enterprise vs. Grant Union, Pilot Rock at John Day, 2 p.m.

Griswold at Imbler, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Baker/Powder Valley at Payette, Idaho, 11 a.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

La Grande at Fruitland, Idaho, 11 a.m.

