On the slate: Thursday, Sept. 30-Saturday, Oct. 2 The Observer Sep 29, 2021 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All times PDTThursday, Sept. 30PREP FOOTBALLElgin at Union, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLEnterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.Joseph at Powder Valley, 5:30 p.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCEROntario at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.Friday, Oct. 1COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEvergreen State at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLSherman/Condon at Imbler, 2 p.m.Joseph at Pine Eagle, 2 p.m.Powder Valley at Adrian, 6 p.m.Wallowa at Cove, 7 p.m.Burns at La Grande, 7 p.m.Ione/Arlington at Enterprise, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLJoseph at Pine Eagle, NoonGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterPowder Valley vs. Adrian, Jordan Valley at Adrian, 3 p.m.Elgin at Imbler, 4 p.m.Wallowa at Cove, 5 p.m.PREP CROSS-COUNTRYLa Grande, Imbler, Wallowa Valley, Elgin and Union/Cove at Baker Invite, 4 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 2COLLEGE FOOTBALLEastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 1 p.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLNorthwest at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRYEastern Oregon at 46th Charles Bowles Invitational, Salem, TBAPREP VOLLEYBALLPine Eagle at Cove, 2 p.m.Enterprise vs. Grant Union, Pilot Rock at John Day, 2 p.m.Griswold at Imbler, 5 p.m.PREP BOYS SOCCERBaker/Powder Valley at Payette, Idaho, 11 a.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERLa Grande at Fruitland, Idaho, 11 a.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section +2 Wyoming Cowboys Ayden Eberhardt among semifnalists for "Academic Heisman" How special teams miscues are adding to Wisconsin football's woes. Wisconsin athletics covers budget shortfall with $20 million no-interest loan from campus Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.