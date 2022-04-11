April 8 results

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State 7, Eastern Oregon 0

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Corban 5, Eastern Oregon 4

Eastern Oregon 4, Corban 2

PREP BASEBALL

Burns 6, Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin 5

Burns 13, Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin 11

PREP SOFTBALL

Echo/Stanfield 18, Elgin/Imbler 1

Echo/Stanfield 15, Elgin/Imbler 0

Burns 4, Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 1

Burns 4, Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 2

April 9 results

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State 18, Eastern Oregon 3

Lewis-Clark State 13, Eastern Oregon 4

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon 7, Corban 6

Eastern Oregon 3, Corban 0

PREP BASEBALL

Union/Cove 9, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 8

Union/Cove 14, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 9

Tuesday, April 12

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at Pendleton/Griswold, 4:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Pendleton/Griswold at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Union/Cove, 5 p.m.

PREP TENNIS

La Grande at Baker/Powder Valley, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

PREP TENNIS

Ontario at La Grande, 3 p.m.

