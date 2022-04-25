April 23 results

COLLEGE BASEBALL

College of Idaho 13, Eastern Oregon 8

College of Idaho 8, Eastern Oregon 5

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon 4, Oregon Tech 3

Eastern Oregon 3, Oregon Tech 2

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande 5, Philomath 0

Union/Cove 7, Sherman/Arlington/Condon 2

Sherman/Arlington/Condon 9, Union/Cove 6

April 24 results

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon 12, College of Idaho 5

College of Idaho 8, Eastern Oregon 5

Tuesday, April 26

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at College Place, 3:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.

PREP TENNIS

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove at Pendleton Small Meet Invite, 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 28

PREP TENNIS

La Grande vs. Four Rivers, Treasure Valley Community College, 2 p.m.

Friday, April 29

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Carroll College (2), 1 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at Ontario (2), 2 p.m.

Riverside at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

La Grande at Ontario (2), 2 p.m.

Union/Cove at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), 2 p.m.

Elgin/Imbler at Weston-McEwen (2), 2 p.m.

Riverside at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Elgin, Imbler at Don Walker Invite, 2 p.m.

Enterprise at Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays, Portland, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Corban at Eastern Oregon (2), noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Carroll College (2), 10 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Union/Cove at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), 11 a.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

La Grande at Legends Invite, Walla Walla, Washington, 10:30 a.m.

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, La Grande, Union, Enterprise, Joseph at Union Relays, 11 a.m.

Powder Valley at Saint Alphonsus Invitational, noon

