April 2 results

COLLEGE BASEBALL

British Columbia 10, Eastern Oregon 4

British Columbia 6, Eastern Oregon 3

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon 3, Warner Pacific 1

Eastern Oregon 8, Warner Pacific 7

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Corban 19, Eastern Oregon 7

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande 17, Astoria 0

April 3 results

COLLEGE BASEBALL

British Columbia 8, Eastern Oregon 4

Eastern Oregon at British Columbia, Game 2, suspended

Monday, April 4

(Games completed after print deadline)

PREP SOFTBALL

Echo/Stanfield at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho (2), 1 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Union/Cove at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Union/Cove (2), 3 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Elgin, Imbler, Powder Valley at Small Schools Meet Grant Union, 4 p.m.

PREP TENNIS

Vale at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

PREP TENNIS

La Grande at Ontario, 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 7

PREP BASEBALL

Ontario at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Ontario at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Friday, April 8

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Corban at Eastern Oregon (2), 2 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Echo/Stanfield at Elgin/Imbler (2), 2 p.m

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Elgin, La Grande, Powder Valley, Union at La Grande Invitational, 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 9

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon (2), noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Corban at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah at Union/Cove (2), 11 a.m.

Sunday, April 10

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 12

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at Pendleton/Griswold, 4:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Pendleton/Griswold at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Union/Cove, 5 p.m.

PREP TENNIS

La Grande at Baker/Powder Valley, 3 p.m.

