On the slate: Tuesday, Dec. 21-Tuesday, Dec. 28

Tuesday, Dec. 21
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
Linfield at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Horizon Christian/Hood River at Elgin, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Horizon Christian/Hood River at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Nixyaawii at Union, 6:30 p.m.
Imbler at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nixyaawii at Union, 5 p.m.
Imbler at Enterprise, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Elgin at Rollin Schimmel Memorial Tournament, Pendleton High School, TBA

Thursday, Dec. 23
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Weston-McEwen JV at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Weston-McEwen at Elgin, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Powder Valley vs. McLoughlin, Baker Invitational, 2 p.m.
Wallowa vs. Stanfield, Echo High School, 2:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Powder Valley vs. McLoughlin, Baker High School, 3:30 p.m.
Wallowa vs. Stanfield, Echo High School, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Powder Valley vs. Burns, Baker High School, 11 a.m.
Wallowa vs. Condon, Echo High School, 2:30 p.m.
Joseph at Ione/Arlington, 3:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Powder Valley vs. Burns, Baker High School, 12:30 p.m.
La Grande at Henley, Sisters High School, 3 p.m.
Wallowa vs. Condon, Echo High School, 1 p.m.
Joseph at Ione/Arlington, 2 p.m.
