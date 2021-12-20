Tuesday, Dec. 21

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Linfield at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Horizon Christian/Hood River at Elgin, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Horizon Christian/Hood River at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Nixyaawii at Union, 6:30 p.m.

Imbler at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nixyaawii at Union, 5 p.m.

Imbler at Enterprise, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Elgin at Rollin Schimmel Memorial Tournament, Pendleton High School, TBA

Thursday, Dec. 23

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Weston-McEwen JV at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weston-McEwen at Elgin, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley vs. McLoughlin, Baker Invitational, 2 p.m.

Wallowa vs. Stanfield, Echo High School, 2:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley vs. McLoughlin, Baker High School, 3:30 p.m.

Wallowa vs. Stanfield, Echo High School, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley vs. Burns, Baker High School, 11 a.m.

Wallowa vs. Condon, Echo High School, 2:30 p.m.

Joseph at Ione/Arlington, 3:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley vs. Burns, Baker High School, 12:30 p.m.

La Grande at Henley, Sisters High School, 3 p.m.

Wallowa vs. Condon, Echo High School, 1 p.m.

Joseph at Ione/Arlington, 2 p.m.

