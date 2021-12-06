Tuesday, Dec. 7

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Enterprise at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Enterprise at Elgin, 5 p.m.

Burns at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Nyssa at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Elgin at Four Rivers, 6:30 p.m.

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament, North Powder

Union vs. Prairie City, Powder Valley Middle School, 5:30 p.m.

Echo vs. Powder Valley, Powder Valley High School, 5:30 p.m.

Joseph vs. Adrian, Powder Valley Middle School, 8:30 p.m.

Imbler vs. Jordan Valley, Powder Valley High School, 8:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Elgin at Four Rivers, 5 p.m.

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament, North Powder

Echo vs. Powder Valley, Powder Valley High School, 4 p.m.

Union vs. Prairie City, Powder Valley Middle School, 4 p.m.

Joseph vs. Adrian, Powder Valley Middle School, 7 p.m.

Imbler vs. Jordan Valley, Powder Valley Middle School, 8:30 p.m.

