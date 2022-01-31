Tuesday, Feb. 1

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley at Wallowa, 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley at Wallowa, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Joseph at Imbler, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Joseph at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Joseph at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Linfield, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Walla Walla, noon

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Stanfield at Union, 7 p.m.

Ontario at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.

Griswold at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at Imbler, 7:30 p.m.

Cove at Pine Eagle, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 7:30 p.m.

Heppner at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Stanfield at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Ontario at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Griswold at Elgin, 6 p.m.

Powder Valley at Imbler, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 6 p.m.

Heppner at Enterprise, 6 p.m.

Cove at Pine Eagle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Linfield, 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Heppner at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Elgin at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at Baker, 5:30 p.m.

Imbler at Cove, 5:30 p.m.

Griswold at Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Elgin at Pine Eagle, 3:30 p.m.

Heppner at Union, 4 p.m.

Powder Valley at Baker, TBA

Imbler at Cove, 4 p.m.

Griswold at Wallowa, 4 p.m.

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Grant Union at Enterprise, 4 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

La Grande at Riverdale/Lewis and Clark, Portland, TBA

Cove at Riverdale/Lewis and Clark, Portland, TBA

PREP WRESTLING

Union, Imbler and Elgin at Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational, TBA

