Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our breaking news?
Would you like to receive our news updates?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Powder Valley at Wallowa, 6:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Powder Valley at Wallowa, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Joseph at Imbler, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Joseph at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Joseph at Griswold, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Eastern Oregon at Linfield, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon at Walla Walla, noon
Stanfield at Union, 7 p.m.
Ontario at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at Imbler, 7:30 p.m.
Cove at Pine Eagle, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 7:30 p.m.
Heppner at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Ontario at La Grande, 6 p.m.
Griswold at Elgin, 6 p.m.
Powder Valley at Imbler, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 6 p.m.
Heppner at Enterprise, 6 p.m.
Cove at Pine Eagle, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 6 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Linfield, 1 p.m.
Heppner at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Elgin at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at Baker, 5:30 p.m.
Imbler at Cove, 5:30 p.m.
Griswold at Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.
Joseph at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
Elgin at Pine Eagle, 3:30 p.m.
Heppner at Union, 4 p.m.
Powder Valley at Baker, TBA
Imbler at Cove, 4 p.m.
Griswold at Wallowa, 4 p.m.
Joseph at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Grant Union at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
La Grande at Riverdale/Lewis and Clark, Portland, TBA
Cove at Riverdale/Lewis and Clark, Portland, TBA
PREP WRESTLING
Union, Imbler and Elgin at Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational, TBA
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.