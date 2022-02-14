Tuesday, Feb. 15

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Pine Eagle at Wallowa, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cove at Joseph, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Cove, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Grande vs. McLoughlin/Ontario, TBA

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA

Friday, Feb. 18

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Multnomah, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Multnomah, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Havre, Montana, TBA

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Union vs. Stanfield, Pendleton Convention Center, 1 p.m.

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Enterprise vs. Stanfield, Pendleton Convention Center, 2:45 p.m.

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 19

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Havre, Montana, TBA

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon, noon

Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Willamette at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union vs. Stanfield/Enterprise, Pendleton Convention Center, 7:45 p.m.

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA

PREP WRESTLING

Union, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Wallowa, Enterprise at OSAA 1A/2A Special District 4, Adrian High School, TBA

PREP SWIMMING

La Grande, Cove at 1A/2A/3A/4A State Championships, Tualatin, High School, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon, noon

Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Lewis & Clark College, noon

Eastern Oregon at Lewis & Clark College, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Linfield at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

