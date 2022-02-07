Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our breaking news?
Would you like to receive our news updates?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Elgin at Cove, 5 p.m.
La Grande at Baker, 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Union, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
La Grande at Baker, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Union, 6 p.m.
Elgin at Cove 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
La Grande at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
Eastern Oregon at Corban, 6:30 p.m.
Joseph at Powder Valley, 8 p.m.
Joseph at Powder Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Evergreen State at Eastern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Evergreen State at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Joseph, 6:45 p.m.
McLoughlin at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Grant Union, 7:30 p.m.
Elgin at Imbler, 7:30 p.m.
Cove at Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Elgin at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at La Grande, 6 p.m.
Union at Grant Union, 6 p.m.
Wallowa at Joseph, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Cove at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS WRESTLING
La Grande at 4A Special District 4, Sisters High School, TBA
PREP SWIMMING
La Grande, Cove at 1A/2A/3A/4A Special District 2, Madras High School, TBA
Saturday, Feb. 12
Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.
Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Eastern Oregon at Whitworth Invitational, Spokane, Washington, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Eastern Oregon at Pacific, noon
Eastern Oregon at Pacific, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Eastern Oregon at Willamette, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Eastern Oregon at Whitworth, noon
Powder Valley at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.
Imbler at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.
Griswold at Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at Elgin, 4 p.m.
Imbler at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.
Griswold at Joseph, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
La Grande at 4A Special District 4 Championships, Sisters High School, TBA
Imbler at Pine Eagle Invitational, TBA
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.