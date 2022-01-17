Sorry, an error occurred.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 6:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
Powder Valley at La Grande, 6 p.m.
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
La Grande at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Imbler, 7:30 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.
Joseph at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Imbler, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS WRESTLING
Ontario at La Grande Dual, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
EOU vs. Southwestern Oregon Community College, Salem, TBA
Eastern Oregon vs. Corban, Salem, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS WRESTLING
La Grande at Pendleton Duals, 5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Oregon Tech at EOU, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oregon Tech at EOU, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
EOU at Missouri Valley Invitational, TBA
La Grande at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Cove at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at Wallowa, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
La Grande at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Powder Valley at Wallowa, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Joseph, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Cove at Elgin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Southern Oregon at EOU, 5 p.m.
Southern Oregon at EOU, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
EOU at Lauren McClusky Memorial Open, Moscow, Idaho, TBA
Weston-McEwen at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.
Joseph at Powder Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Cove at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Union, 4 p.m.
Joseph at Powder Valley, 4 p.m.
Cove at Imbler, 4 p.m.
Wallowa at Griswold, 4 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
