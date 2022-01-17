Tuesday, Jan. 18

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Elgin at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 6:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

Powder Valley at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Elgin at Nixyaawii, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Imbler, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.

Joseph at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Imbler, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS WRESTLING

Ontario at La Grande Dual, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

EOU vs. Southwestern Oregon Community College, Salem, TBA

Eastern Oregon vs. Corban, Salem, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS WRESTLING

La Grande at Pendleton Duals, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Oregon Tech at EOU, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Oregon Tech at EOU, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

EOU at Missouri Valley Invitational, TBA

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

La Grande at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Cove at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at Wallowa, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Grande at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Powder Valley at Wallowa, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Joseph, 6 p.m.

Enterprise at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Cove at Elgin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Southern Oregon at EOU, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Southern Oregon at EOU, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

EOU at Missouri Valley Invitational, TBA

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

EOU at Lauren McClusky Memorial Open, Moscow, Idaho, TBA

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Weston-McEwen at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Pine Eagle at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Joseph at Powder Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Cove at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.

Wallowa at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pine Eagle at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Union, 4 p.m.

Joseph at Powder Valley, 4 p.m.

Cove at Imbler, 4 p.m.

Wallowa at Griswold, 4 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.