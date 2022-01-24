Sorry, an error occurred.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
The College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Enterprise at Heppner, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Union, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pendleton at La Grande, 6 p.m.
Grant Union at Union, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
PREP GIRLS WRESTLING
McLoughlin/Nyssa at La Grande Dual, 5 p.m.
Imbler at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 6:30 p.m.
Imbler at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Eastern vs. MidAmerica Nazarene, Glendale, Arizona, 9 a.m.
Powder Valley at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at Griswold, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
Bushnell at Eastern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
Bushnell at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.
Eastern Oregon vs. Embry-Riddle, Glendale Arizona, 8:30 a.m.
Baker at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Elgin at Joseph, 6 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Imbler at Wallowa, 7:30 p.m.
Baker at La Grande, 6 p.m.
Union at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Elgin at Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.
Imbler at Wallowa, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS WRESTLING
La Grande at Reser’s Tournament of Champions, Hillsboro, 11 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Corban at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.
Corban at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
Big Bend Community College at Eastern Oregon, noon
Eastern Oregon vs. Oklahoma Panhandle State, Glendale, Arizona, 9 a.m.
Eastern Oregon vs. Benedictine Mesa, Glendale, Arizona, 1 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Cove at Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
Imbler at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 2 p.m.
Enterprise at Union, 4 p.m.
Cove at Joseph, 4 p.m.
Imbler at Griswold, 4 p.m.
Wallowa at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
La Grande at Madras, TBA
Cove at Madras, TBA
La Grande at Reser’s Tournament of Champions, Hillsboro, 10 a.m.
Elgin at Monroe Invitational, TBA
La Grande at HRVHS Tourney, Hood River, 10 a.m.
