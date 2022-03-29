Saturday, March 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bushnell 5, Eastern Oregon 1

Bushnell 6, Eastern Oregon 4

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon 2, Providence 1

Eastern Oregon 7, Providence 3

PREP SOFTBALL

Rocky Mountain (Idaho) 9, La Grande 3

Union/Cove 13, Warrenton 2

Eagle (Idaho) 16, La Grande 2

Sunday, March 27

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon 8, Bushnell 2

Eastern Oregon 16, Bushnell 13

Tuesday, March 29

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon (2), 2 p.m.

Friday, April 1

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific (2), 2 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Eastern Oregon at NNU Invitational, Nampa, Idaho, TBA

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at Seaside/Jewell, 4 p.m.

La Grande vs. North Marion, 7 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Banks at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Elgin/Imbler at Union/Cove (2), 2 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, La Grande, Powder Valley, Union at Carnival of Speed, McLoughlin High School, 10 a.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Pendleton at La Grande, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at British Columbia (2), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific (2), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Eastern Oregon at Corban, 1 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at Astoria, noon

Sunday, April 3

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at British Columbia (2), 11 a.m.

Monday, April 4

PREP SOFTBALL

Echo/Stanfield at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho (2), 1 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Union/Cove at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Union/Cove (2), 3 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Elgin, Imbler, Powder Valley at Small Schools Meet, Grant Union, 4 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Vale at La Grande, 4 p.m.

