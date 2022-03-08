Friday, March 11

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon vs. Sterling College, Park City, Kansas, TBA

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Invite, Jamestown, North Dakota, TBA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

British Columbia at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

British Columbia at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Invite, Jamestown, North Dakota, TBA

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Corban, 11 a.m.

Eastern Oregon at Corban, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

British Columbia at Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m.

British Columbia at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Eastern Oregon at Boise State Tournament, TBA

Sunday, March 13

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Corban, 11 a.m.

Eastern Oregon at Corban, 2 p.m.

