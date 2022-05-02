April 29 results

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande 31, Ontario 0

La Grande 21, Ontario 0

Riverside 11, Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 9

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 14, Riverside 1

PREP SOFTBALL

La Grande 7, Ontario 0

Ontario 9, La Grande 5

Weston-McEwen 14, Elgin/Imbler 0

Weston-McEwen 19, Elgin/Imbler 0

Grant Union/Prairie City 12, Union/Cove 2

Grant Union/Prairie City 19, Union/Cove 1

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 11, Riverside 0

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 14, Riverside 0

Saturday, April 30

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Corban 14, Eastern Oregon 11

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Carroll 6, Eastern Oregon 2

Eastern Oregon 6, Carroll 4

Eastern Oregon 6, Carroll 1

Sunday, May 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Corban 5, Eastern Oregon 0

Tuesday, May 3

PREP BASEBALL

McLoughlin at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Union/Cove at Weston-McEwen, 3 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

McLoughlin at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

PREP TENNIS

Nyssa at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 6

PREP BASEBALL

Umatilla at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Elgin/Imbler (2), 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, La Grande, Powder Valley, Union, Joseph at Baker Invitational, 10 a.m.

Enterprise at Grant Union Invitational, noon

Tuesday, May 10

PREP BASEBALL

Stanfield/Echo at Union/Cove, 4 p.m.

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Weston-McEwen (2), 3 p.m.

PREP TENNIS

Four Rivers at La Grande, 3 p.m.

