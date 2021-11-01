On the slate: Tuesday, Nov. 2-Sunday, Nov. 7 The Observer Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On the slateTuesday, Nov. 2PREP VOLLEYBALLOSAA Class 2A state playoffsUnion at Monroe, 5:30 p.m.OSAA Class 1A state playoffsNorth Douglas at Joseph, 6 p.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCEROSAA Class 4A state playoffsCorbett at La Grande, 5 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 3COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLINGEastern Oregon vs. Wyoming Community College, American Falls, Idaho, TBAPREP BOYS SOCCEROSAA Class 4A state playoffsLa Grande at Phoenix, 3 p.m.Friday, Nov. 5COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEOU at Northwest, 7 p.m.COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRYEastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, TBACOLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLEOU at Whitman, 7 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterWhitman at EOU, 5:30 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLOSAA Class 4A state playoffsGladstone at La Grande, TBAOSAA Class 1A state playoffsPerrydale at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.Imbler at Adrian, 6 p.m.Elgin at Waldport, 7 p.m.Enterprise at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 6COLLEGE FOOTBALLEOU at College of Idaho, noonCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 5 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLINGSouthern Oregon at EOU, 6 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLINGSouthern Oregon at EOU, 5 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 7COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLINGEastern Oregon at Mountaineer Open, La Grande, 9 a.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLINGEastern Oregon at Mountaineer Open, La Grande, 9 a.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Game notes: PK Contreraz makes 'unbelievable' Husker debut; Karlaftis' key sequence; 19 tackles for Reimer Arizona Wildcats defensive tackle Kyon Barrs to miss game against USC +2 Nebraska's offense, defense hurt each other as Purdue wins the game — and time of possession battle Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
