On the slate

Tuesday, Nov. 2

PREP VOLLEYBALL

OSAA Class 2A state playoffs

Union at Monroe, 5:30 p.m.

OSAA Class 1A state playoffs

North Douglas at Joseph, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

OSAA Class 4A state playoffs

Corbett at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon vs. Wyoming Community College, American Falls, Idaho, TBA

PREP BOYS SOCCER

OSAA Class 4A state playoffs

La Grande at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

EOU at Northwest, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, TBA

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

EOU at Whitman, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Whitman at EOU, 5:30 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

OSAA Class 4A state playoffs

Gladstone at La Grande, TBA

OSAA Class 1A state playoffs

Perrydale at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

Imbler at Adrian, 6 p.m.

Elgin at Waldport, 7 p.m.

Enterprise at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

EOU at College of Idaho, noon

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Southern Oregon at EOU, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Southern Oregon at EOU, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Mountaineer Open, La Grande, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Mountaineer Open, La Grande, 9 a.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.