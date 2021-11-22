On the slate

Tuesday, Nov. 23

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, Caldwell, Idaho, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at William Jessup, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon vs. Simpson, Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

PREP FOOTBALL

Powder Valley vs. Adrian, 1A state championship, Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Menlo College, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon vs. Rocky Mountain, Best Western Inn and Suites Classic, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Cal Maritime, 2 p.m.

