On the slate

Tuesday, Oct. 12

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Imbler at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.

Powder Valley at Cove, 5 p.m.

Grant Union at Union, 5:30 p.m.

La Grande at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Fruitland (Idaho) at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

PREP BOYS SOCCER

La Grande at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

PREP FOOTBALL

Imbler at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Union at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Baker at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

EOU at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Oregon Tech at EOU, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Oregon Tech at EOU, 6:30 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Union at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, 6 p.m.

Elgin at Adrian, 6 p.m.

Powder Valley at Wallowa, 7 p.m.

Crane at Cove, 7 p.m.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler at Joseph, 7 p.m.

Enterprise at Sherman/Condon, Condon, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Pine Eagle at Powder V., 10 a.m.

Pine Eagle at Imbler, 4 p.m.

Powder Valley at Wallowa, 4 p.m.

Joseph at Elgin, 4 p.m.

