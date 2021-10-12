On the slate: Tuesday, Oct. 12-Saturday, Oct. 16 The Observer Oct 12, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On the slateTuesday, Oct. 12PREP VOLLEYBALLImbler at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.Powder Valley at Cove, 5 p.m.Grant Union at Union, 5:30 p.m.La Grande at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.PREP BOYS SOCCERFruitland (Idaho) at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERBaker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 5 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 13PREP BOYS SOCCERLa Grande at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 14PREP FOOTBALLImbler at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLUnion at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.Baker at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterEnterprise at Stanfield, 5 p.m.Friday, Oct. 15COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEOU at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEROregon Tech at EOU, 4 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEROregon Tech at EOU, 6:30 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLUnion at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, 6 p.m.Elgin at Adrian, 6 p.m.Powder Valley at Wallowa, 7 p.m.Crane at Cove, 7 p.m.Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler at Joseph, 7 p.m.Enterprise at Sherman/Condon, Condon, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLPine Eagle at Powder V., 10 a.m.Pine Eagle at Imbler, 4 p.m.Powder Valley at Wallowa, 4 p.m.Joseph at Elgin, 4 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Starting CB Isaiah Rutherford out for Arizona Wildcats in Pac-12 home opener vs. UCLA 4 observations after rewatching the Badgers' win over Illinois +7 UNI quarterback Will McElvain enters transfer portal Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
