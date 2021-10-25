On the slate

Tuesday, Oct. 26

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Ontario at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

PREP BOYS SOCCER

La Grande at Ontario, 4 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

OSAA Class 1A volleyball state playoffs

Ione/Arlington at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

Imbler at Jordan Valley, TBD

Friday, Oct. 29

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Southern Oregon at EOU, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

EOU at Northwest, 12:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at Northwest, 3 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

La Grande at Baker, 7 p.m.

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

Union/Cove, Imbler, Elgin, Wallowa Valley at 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 Cross-Country Championship, 7th Street Complex, John Day, 3 p.m.

La Grande at Greater Oregon League District Meet, McLoughlin High School, noon

Saturday, Oct. 30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Carroll College at EOU, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

EOU at Evergreen State, 12:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

EOU at Evergreen State, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Montana Western at EOU, 10:30 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

OSAA Class 1A volleyball state playoffs

Teams and pairings TBD

Sunday, Oct. 31

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga, exhibition, 1 p.m.

