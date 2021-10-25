On the slate: Tuesday, Oct. 26-Sunday, Oct. 31 The Observer Oct 25, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On the slateTuesday, Oct. 26PREP GIRLS SOCCEROntario at La Grande, 5 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 27PREP BOYS SOCCERLa Grande at Ontario, 4 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLOSAA Class 1A volleyball state playoffsIone/Arlington at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.Imbler at Jordan Valley, TBDFriday, Oct. 29COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLSouthern Oregon at EOU, 7 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEREOU at Northwest, 12:30 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Northwest, 3 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLLa Grande at Baker, 7 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterPREP CROSS-COUNTRYUnion/Cove, Imbler, Elgin, Wallowa Valley at 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 Cross-Country Championship, 7th Street Complex, John Day, 3 p.m.La Grande at Greater Oregon League District Meet, McLoughlin High School, noonSaturday, Oct. 30COLLEGE FOOTBALLCarroll College at EOU, 1 p.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLOregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEREOU at Evergreen State, 12:30 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEREOU at Evergreen State, 3 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLMontana Western at EOU, 10:30 a.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLOSAA Class 1A volleyball state playoffsTeams and pairings TBDSunday, Oct. 31COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at Gonzaga, exhibition, 1 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Wisconsin football team snaps 8-game skid against ranked opponents with solid performance at Purdue 10 @ 10: Hawkeyes' focus on Wisconsin Halftime observations: Turnovers, red zone struggles plague Badgers again (and again) against Purdue Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
