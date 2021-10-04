On the slate: Tuesday, Oct. 5-Saturday, Oct. 9 The Observer Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On the slateTuesday, Oct. 5PREP VOLLEYBALLElgin at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.Enterprise at Cove, 5 p.m.Wallowa at Joseph, 5 p.m.Pendleton at La Grande, 6 p.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERLa Grande at Ontario, 2 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 6PREP BOYS SOCCEROntario at La Grande, 5 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 7PREP VOLLEYBALLStanfield at Union, 5 p.m.Cove at Griswold, 5 p.m.Friday, Oct. 8COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Corban, 7 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, noonCOLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, 2:30 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLWallowa at Crane, 1 p.m.Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Imbler, 2 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterCove at Adrian, 6 p.m.La Grande at Nyssa/Harper Charter, 6 p.m.Powder Valley at Union, 7 p.m.Elgin at Enterprise, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLImbler at Powder Valley, 4 p.m.Cove at Adrian, 4:30 p.m.Elgin at Enterprise, 5 p.m.PREP CROSS-COUNTRYLa Grande, Baker/Powder Valley, Imbler, Union/Cove, Elgin at Tiger Invite, La Grande Country Club, 3 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 9COLLEGE FOOTBALLRocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Bushnell, 5 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Providence, noonCOLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Providence, 2:30 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLHuntington at Joseph, 2 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLPowder Valley at Clash of Classification at Powder Valley High School, TBALa Grande at Seaside Tournament, TBAHeppner, Enterprise at Union, noon Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Irish delegation enjoys the party in Lincoln with Huskers-Northwestern in Dublin 10 months away Badgers players hear boos from Camp Randall crowd as Michigan cruises to victory Video: Boise State Coach Andy Avalos talks after 41-31 loss to Nevada Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
