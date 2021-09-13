On the slate: Tuesday, Sept. 14-Monday, Sept. 20 The Observer Sep 13, 2021 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All Times PDTTuesday, Sept. 14COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon University at College of Idaho, 6 p.m.PREP BOYS SOCCERPendleton at La Grande, 5 p.m.Fruitland at Baker/Powder Valley, 6 p.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERBaker/Powder Valley at Fruitland, Idaho, 4 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLMcLoughlin at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.Enterprise at Elgin, 5 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 16PREP VOLLEYBALLUnion at Stanfield, 5 p.m.Cove at Imbler, 5 p.m.Friday, Sept. 17COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Multnomah, 7 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 4:30 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 7 p.m.COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRYEastern Oregon at Eastern Oregon Invitational, 6:30 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLElgin at Cove, 7 p.m.Union at Crane, 7 p.m.Imbler at Enterprise, 7 p.m.St. Paul at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterVale at La Grande, 7 p.m.PREP CROSS-COUNTRYLa Grande, Union/Cove, Imbler, Elgin, Baker/Powder Valley, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa at Wallowa County Invitational, 1 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLUnion, Imbler at Powder Valley East/West Classic, TBAElgin at Cove, 5 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 18COLLEGE FOOTBALLEastern Oregon at Carroll College, noonCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Multnomah, 4:30 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Multnomah, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLUnion, Imbler at Powder Valley East/West Classic, TBALa Grande as Sisters Tournament, TBAElgin at Prairie City/Burnt River, 1 p.m.Cove vs. Central Christian at Condon High School, 1 p.m.Cove at Condon, 3 p.m.PREP BOYS SOCCERLa Grande at Fruitland, Idaho, 11 a.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERFruitland, Idaho, at La Grande, noonBaker/Powder Valley at Riverside, 1 p.m.Monday, Sept. 20PREP BOYS SOCCERBaker/Powder Valley at Pendleton, 4 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section +2 Wyoming Cowboys WR Isaiah Neyor scores first three touchdowns of his career against Northern Illinois Huskies Indefensible: Packers defense falters in 38-3 blowout loss in new coordinator Joe Barry’s debut Missouri's comeback attempt falls short at Kentucky Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
