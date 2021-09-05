Tuesday, Sept. 7

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Cove at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

Wallowa at Imbler, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Four Rivers at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon University at Whitman, 6 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

The Dalles at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Joseph at Union, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Baker/Powder Valley at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9

PREP FOOTBALL

Elgin at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Cove at Joseph, 5 p.m.

Fruitland at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Walla Walla at Eastern Oregon University, 2 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

La Grande at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.

Union at Cove, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Powder Valley vs. Imbler, at Elgin High School, TBA

Ione/Arlington at Imbler, 2 p.m.

Powder Valley at Elgin, 1 p.m.

Cove at Baker Invitational, TBA

Saturday, Sept. 11

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY

Eastern Oregon University at Central Washington Invitational, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon University, 5 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Union at St. Paul Tournament, 8 a.m.

Powder Valley at Burns Tournament, TBA

Imbler at Helix Tournament, TBA

Elgin at Pine Eagle, 10 a.m.

Elgin at Wallowa, 1 p.m.

Cove at Helix Tournament, 9 a.m.

