On the slate: Tuesday, Sept. 7-Saturday, Sept. 11 The Observer Sep 5, 2021

Tuesday, Sept. 7
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cove at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
Wallowa at Imbler, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Four Rivers at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 8
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER
Eastern Oregon University at Whitman, 6 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
The Dalles at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.
Joseph at Union, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Baker/Powder Valley at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9
PREP FOOTBALL
Elgin at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cove at Joseph, 5 p.m.
Fruitland at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Walla Walla at Eastern Oregon University, 2 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
La Grande at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.
Union at Cove, 7 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Powder Valley vs. Imbler, at Elgin High School, TBA
Ione/Arlington at Imbler, 2 p.m.
Powder Valley at Elgin, 1 p.m.
Cove at Baker Invitational, TBA

Saturday, Sept. 11
COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
Eastern Oregon University at Central Washington Invitational, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon University, 5 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Union at St. Paul Tournament, 8 a.m.
Powder Valley at Burns Tournament, TBA
Imbler at Helix Tournament, TBA
Elgin at Pine Eagle, 10 a.m.
Elgin at Wallowa, 1 p.m.
Cove at Helix Tournament, 9 a.m.
