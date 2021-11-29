On the slate: Wednesday, Dec. 1-Saturday, Dec. 4 The Observer Nov 29, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Dec. 1PREP BOYS BASKETBALLUnion at Imbler, 7 p.m.Wallowa at Enterprise, 7 p.m.PREP GIRLS BASKETBALLNyssa at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.Union at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.Wallowa at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 2PREP BOYS BASKETBALLLa Grande at Umatilla, 7 p.m.Jordan Valley at Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.PREP GIRLS BASKETBALLUmatilla at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.Jordan Valley at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.Friday, Dec. 3COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 5:30 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLINGEastern Oregon at Providence Triangular, Great Falls, Montana, TBACOLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLINGEastern Oregon at Battle of the Rockies, Great Falls, Montana, TBAPREP BOYS BASKETBALLCove vs. Adrian, Union Lion’s Tournament, 4:30 p.m.Joseph vs. Crane, Prairie City, 4:30 p.m.Echo at Union, Union Lion’s Tournament, 7:30 p.m.La Grande (JV) at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.Imbler at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.South Wasco County at Wallowa, 7:30 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterEnterprise at Prairie City, 7:30 p.m.PREP GIRLS BASKETBALLAdrian at Cove, Union Lion’s Tournament, 3 p.m.Joseph vs. Crane, Prairie City, 3 p.m.La Grande (JV) at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.Enterprise at Prairie City, 6 p.m.Banks at La Grande, 6 p.m.Echo at Union, Union Lion’s Tournament, 6 p.m.Imbler at Stanfield, 6 p.m.South Wasco County at Wallowa, 6 p.m.PREP WRESTLINGImbler, Elgin, Union/Cove, Enterprise at Enterprise Kickoff, TBASaturday, Dec. 4COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 5 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 3 p.mCOLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLINGEastern Oregon at Battle of the Rockies, Great Falls, Montana, TBAPREP BOYS BASKETBALLUnion, Elgin and Cove at Union Lions Tournament, TBAEnterprise vs. Crane, Prairie City High School, 1:30 p.m.Wallowa at Jordan Valley, 2:30 p.m.South Wasco County at Joseph, 2:30 p.m.Powder Valley at Dufur, 4:30 p.m.PREP GIRLS BASKETBALLUnion, Elgin and Cove at Union Lions Tournament, TBAEnterprise vs. Crane, Prairie City, noonWallowa at Jordan Valley, 1 p.m.South Wasco County at Joseph, 1 p.m.Powder Valley at Dufur, 3 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Steven M. Sipple: 12:54 Watch Now: How will Jedd Fisch's first season at Arizona be remembered? Husker recruiting ticker: A grad transfer OL offer; NU coaches on the road; portal madness Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
