Wednesday, Dec. 1

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Union at Imbler, 7 p.m.

Wallowa at Enterprise, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nyssa at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.

Union at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.

Wallowa at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Umatilla, 7 p.m.

Jordan Valley at Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Umatilla at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.

Jordan Valley at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Providence Triangular, Great Falls, Montana, TBA

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Battle of the Rockies, Great Falls, Montana, TBA

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Cove vs. Adrian, Union Lion’s Tournament, 4:30 p.m.

Joseph vs. Crane, Prairie City, 4:30 p.m.

Echo at Union, Union Lion’s Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

La Grande (JV) at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Imbler at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

South Wasco County at Wallowa, 7:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Prairie City, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adrian at Cove, Union Lion’s Tournament, 3 p.m.

Joseph vs. Crane, Prairie City, 3 p.m.

La Grande (JV) at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Prairie City, 6 p.m.

Banks at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Echo at Union, Union Lion’s Tournament, 6 p.m.

Imbler at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

South Wasco County at Wallowa, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Imbler, Elgin, Union/Cove, Enterprise at Enterprise Kickoff, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 4

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 3 p.m

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Battle of the Rockies, Great Falls, Montana, TBA

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Union, Elgin and Cove at Union Lions Tournament, TBA

Enterprise vs. Crane, Prairie City High School, 1:30 p.m.

Wallowa at Jordan Valley, 2:30 p.m.

South Wasco County at Joseph, 2:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at Dufur, 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union, Elgin and Cove at Union Lions Tournament, TBA

Enterprise vs. Crane, Prairie City, noon

Wallowa at Jordan Valley, 1 p.m.

South Wasco County at Joseph, 1 p.m.

Powder Valley at Dufur, 3 p.m.

