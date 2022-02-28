Wednesday, March 2

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley vs. Nixyaawii, Baker High School, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 3

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Eastern Oregon at NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, South Dakota, TBA

Friday, March 4

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Championships, Wichita, Kansas, TBA

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Eastern Oregon at NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, South Dakota, TBA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Bushnell, 1 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Bushnell, 3 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Banks at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Championships, Wichita, Kansas, TBA

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Eastern Oregon at NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, South Dakota, TBA

COLLEGE BASEBALL

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m.

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Bushnell, 11 a.m.

Eastern Oregon at Bushnell, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Eastern Oregon at Corban, 1 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Cascade, TBA

Sunday, March 6

COLLEGE BASEBALL

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m.

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.

