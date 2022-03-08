SALEM — While Major League Baseball has canceled opening day and the first two regular-season series over contract negotiations, the minor leagues are moving full-steam ahead.
The Eugene Emeralds won the High-A West Coast championship last year. Assistant general manager Matt Dompe said their 30 players are not in the MLB union, so they’ll be starting the season as usual in April.
He’s hoping the lockout could give them a boost.
“We’re the only game in town and without the option to watch their big-league games, there might be fans from different cities all over the country,” he said. “We might be the only thing going on in April, it looks like right now.”
The Emeralds are affiliated with the San Francisco Giants, who just opened a multi-million dollar training facility in Arizona. Dompe said he’s not happy about the lockout, but his players are now training in luxury.
The Hillsboro Hops, who are affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks, are also hoping the lockout might help.
Hops general manager K.L. Wombacher said after two years wrestling with COVID-19, he’s especially excited the mask mandate will drop just before the season starts,
“The timing is perfect for us, starting in April,” he said. “The news gets better by the day, so we’re excited for our first normal season in a while.”
Their full 132-game season starts April 8 with a home game against the Tri-City Dust Devils. It’ll be the first time the minor leagues in Oregon have played that early in over a decade. The league used to have a short season that started in June.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.